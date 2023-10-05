Fiorentina knows Arsenal wants their youngster but they are not worried

Arsenal has a history of scouting and attracting top young talents from around the world, and they continue to focus on identifying and acquiring promising prospects. One such player on their radar is Fiorentina’s Michael Kayode.

Kayode, a 19-year-old youth international for Italy, has been gradually earning playing time with Fiorentina’s senior team. Several clubs across Europe have expressed interest in signing him, with Arsenal among those keen on securing his services.

A report from Italy, as noted via Sport Witness, indicates that Fiorentina is aware of Arsenal’s interest in their young star. However, the Florence-based club does not appear to be concerned about losing him. They have already secured Kayode under contract until 2025, with the option for an additional year, and are planning to engage in discussions with his representatives regarding a contract extension. This suggests that Fiorentina is committed to retaining the talented teenager’s services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are arguably the best home in Europe for top young talents to showcase themselves and Kayode will know this.

However, he will hardly play in our current defence and we need to allow him to develop further in Florence, where he is guaranteed to get game time continuously.

——————————————————-

