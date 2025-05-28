First Arsenal summer signing is set for medical after documents are signed

Arsenal are moving closer to completing a deal for Martin Zubimendi as they look to kick off a pivotal summer transfer window. With expectations growing around Mikel Arteta’s team, the Gunners appear set to make significant changes to strengthen their squad and prepare for another Premier League title challenge.

A Statement of Intent Early in the Window

This summer is crucial for Arsenal, with the team narrowly missing out on major silverware over the past few seasons. Strengthening the midfield has been a priority, and Zubimendi has consistently featured near the top of their list of targets. The Spanish midfielder has impressed at Real Sociedad and has been attracting attention from several elite European clubs.

Arsenal have admired him since the January window but chose to wait until the end of the season before pushing forward with negotiations. Now, it appears that strategy is paying off. According to the BBC, all necessary documents have been signed, and the move is close to completion. Zubimendi is expected to undergo his medical in the coming days, clearing the way for his official unveiling.

Completing the deal before the end of the month would be a major statement from Arsenal, signalling their ambition and allowing them to shift focus towards other targets. The early capture of a high-profile player would also send a strong message to rivals and help with squad cohesion ahead of pre-season preparations.

Zubimendi Brings Balance and Composure

Zubimendi has developed into a composed and reliable midfielder, capable of dictating the tempo of play and providing defensive cover. His performances at Real Sociedad have been a key reason for the club’s recent success in La Liga and European competitions. At just twenty-six years of age, he combines experience with potential and fits well into the profile of players Arsenal have targeted under Arteta’s leadership.

The Gunners’ midfield already features talented individuals such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, and the addition of Zubimendi could provide the balance and depth needed to sustain a campaign across multiple competitions.

As Arsenal continue to build a squad capable of winning major trophies, securing Zubimendi’s signature early could prove to be one of their smartest moves of the summer.

