‘First contacts’ – Transfer insider names Arsenal as leading race for target

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski after making the first contact with his representatives.

The Swedish international was in top form this evening, in helping the Old Lady to victory over Salernitana, interchanging and connecting well with Paulo Dybala in attack, including teeing up the Argentine for the opening goal.

Kulu is believed to be available for transfer however, with Juve believed to be keen on boosting their transfer budget, and Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Arsenal are at the forefront of proceedings having made contact with his team first.

🔴 Arsenal have made first contact with Dejan Kulusevski's agents over a transfer for him. 💰 Juventus value the midfielder at €35M + bonuses. [via @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/2V1LsZjrC0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 30, 2021

His supposed asking price seems extremely fair for such a talent who retains the potential to be amongst the world’s best, but a January move would seem a risk. He hasn’t showed the level of consistency in Black & White as you would have expected, although he has been limited to the bench mostly.

I’m not sure I would be looking at Kulusevski as somebody who would be expected to immediately improve our starting line-up and help us push for a top four finish, but I certainly believe he would be a great signing in the long-run if we could make it happen.

