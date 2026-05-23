“First day of school” Merino talks about his return to training

Mikel Merino has returned to training with Arsenal after a lengthy injury absence that forced him to miss several important matches during the closing stages of the season.

The Spanish midfielder has played a significant role in Arsenal’s successful Premier League campaign and was eager to return before the season concludes. His recovery comes at an important moment for both club and country, with Arsenal still having two matches remaining this term, including a major European final.

Merino Targets Arsenal Return

Merino is expected to push for involvement in Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against Crystal Palace as he attempts to prove his fitness ahead of Spain’s World Cup squad selection. The midfielder is also hoping to feature in the Champions League final if he can convince the coaching staff that he is ready to compete again at the highest level.

For now, the player appears focused on rebuilding match sharpness and reintegrating fully with the squad after spending several months recovering from injury and working closely with the club’s medical and conditioning teams.

Midfielder Delighted To Be Back

As reported by Arsenal Media, Merino spoke enthusiastically about his return to full training and admitted he felt emotional being reunited with his teammates after such a long period away from the group.

He said: “This morning I woke up and I was feeling like it was the first day of school! Going there nervous, seeing all my teammates and being around them for the first time, it’s just unbelievable to get all that love from them.

“My foot is great, I’m not even thinking about it anymore. I’m really pleased to be outside with the lads today. I’ve been training really hard, not only on the grass but also inside with the strength and conditioning team and the physios, trying to give everything every single day to be as close to perfection when I’m back with the team. I think I’m very good, I feel fit and I’m ready to go.”

Arsenal will continue to monitor his condition carefully as the midfielder works towards making a competitive return before the season ends.