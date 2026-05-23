“First day of school” Merino talks about his return to training

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I like Merino and his return to fitness has to be a plus. It wouldn’t surprise me if he marked it with a goal or assist against CP tomorrow. Neither would it surprise if he assisted or scored in the CL final. If he can summon up a command performance like against Real Madrid then what’s stopping him in the CL Final. Regardless, Merino’s availability comes as a great-big-plus. Same goes for Timber.