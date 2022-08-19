First interview with Arsenal Womens new signing Lina Hurtig

Arsenal confirmed new signing. Lina Hurtig joins the Arsenal Womens team by Michelle

Arsenal´s new summer signing, Lina Hurtig, arrived at London Colney to take in the sights of her new home and to put on that number 17 Arsenal shirt for the very first time.

A permanent transfer was agreed with the Swedish forward this morning, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 WSL season. Lina Hurtig joined Arsenal Women from the Italian champions, Juventus.

English football has been a long time coming for the 26-year-old Swedish forward, who’s already played for clubs across Sweden and Italy. Hurtig recently returned from the UEFA Women’s Euros after representing her country in the later stages of the tournament and now, she’s ready to get started in the red and white Arsenal shirt.

Read on for a full transcript from Hurtig’s first interview as an Arsenal player, with Arsenal.com

On why now is the right time to join the Women’s Super League...

I’ve always, always wanted to play in England and I’ve always been interested in English football. It’s super exciting for me to be here.

On how the move came about…

It went pretty quickly after the Euros. When I first heard about Arsenal, and that they were interested, it was really interesting to me as well.

On the first thing that comes to mind when she thinks about Arsenal…

That’s a tricky question! I know it’s a great club, with great players and lots of quality, so I think I will enjoy it here.

On whether Jonas Eidevall was a big part in her decision to come here…

I know him from Sweden, obviously, but I’ve never played for him. So that will be something new and I’m looking forward to it.

On what her role in the team will be…

I prefer to stay on the left side and I think that is where Jonas wants to play me. He really believes in me a lot and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to improve as much as I can to help the team.

On playing with Stina and Frida once again…

We played together in Sweden and so, it’s gonna be fun to meet them again, obviously!

On playing across the front line alongside the likes of Miedema, Mead, and Foord…

Yeah, that’s amazing. Like I said before, there’s a lot of good players here. There’s a lot of quality so it’s amazing.

On her style of play…

I would describe myself as a strong player, physically. Fast, good in the box, good headers.

On whether she’s excited to start a new life in England with her wife and daughter…

So much. We’re just going to find an apartment and then we’re going to settle in.

On her message to the fans…

I’m super excited to be playing for them. So, see you soon!

………….

So welcome to Arsenal, Lina, we all hope you win lots of trophies in your first season….

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….