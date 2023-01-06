First of Arsenal Women’s new international arrivals confirmed – Victoria Pelova by Michelle

Arsenal have this afternoon confirmed the signing of Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova, the first of a raft of new international arrivals for Arsenal Women in the current transfer window, which closes on 31st January.

Rumours were already circulating about Arsenal signing Pelova before the Christmas break and that Pelova had already turned down advances from Wolfsburg and Real Madrid, in favour of joining our Gunners.

Pelova said on signing her new contract today I’m buzzing to be here! I’m really proud that I’m here.

I’m honoured to be here at this club. I really want to be part of this team and I’m so excited to play with everyone!

23 year old Victoria signed her first professional contract at ADO Den Haag in 2016, before moving to Ajax in 2019. She spent over 3 full seasons at the Amsterdam club making 66 appearances and scoring 11 goals. Victoria played a key role for Ajax when they made the quarter-finals of the European Championship 2022 and when Ajax faced Arsenal over two legs, competing for a place in the group stages of 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Champions League. Victoria Pelova obviously caught the bosses’ attention at that time.

Jonas Eidevall must feel like a little kiddy in a sweetshop right now with the first of many new arrivals now in through the door, saying: It’s fantastic news that we’ve signed Victoria. I think she’s one of the most exciting young players in the game and she will bring added dynamism and energy to our midfield. I’m looking forward to working with Victoria and I think our supporters are going to love watching her in an Arsenal shirt.

Welcome to Arsenal’s Armoury Victoria Pelova! We look forward to seeing you in action soon!

Michelle Michelle

WIN FREE CLUB LEVEL TICKETS for Arsenal Women V Chelsea at Emirates on 15th January!! Winner will be announced on 11th January.

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….