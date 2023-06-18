First Premier league club enters race to sign Arsenal hotshot Balogun

Crystal Palace enter race to sign Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

It seems like the race to sign Folarin Balogun is just heating up as the days in the summer transfer window pass by.

After Italian giants Inter Milan, Premier League outfit Crystal Palace have registered an interest to acquire the young Arsenal striker, according to The Express.

Talks between Arsenal and Balogun’s agent, Eddie Bonsu, are set to take place following the conclusion of the international break, as the 21-year-old forward made his debut for the US Men’s National Team in their recent 3-0 victory over Mexico.

🗞️| Arsenal are due to hold talks with Folarin Balogun’s agent following the conclusion of the international break, with the striker prepared to leave the club this summer to pursue regular football. Crystal Palace have now entered the race for Balogun and have asked for… pic.twitter.com/RSaew8JDwl — Arsenal Buzz (@ArsenalBuzzCom) June 17, 2023

Balogun showcased his goal-scoring prowess during a successful loan spell with Ligue 1 side Stade Reims last season, netting an impressive 21 goals, so it’s little surprise that Crystal Palace have joined the race and has made inquiries about the highly rated striker.

However, Crystal Palace faces stiff competition as Inter Milan’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has registered his own interest in Balogun during his recent visit to London. The Champions League finalists are considering Balogun as a potential attacking option for the upcoming season.

While no formal bids have been made thus far, it is expected that the USMNT international will have several offers to choose from this summer. RB Leipzig is also monitoring the situation, although they are exploring alternative options such as Lens striker Lois Openda.

The @USMNT will not back down and the reaction to this tackle tells me Balogun is already part of the team.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/e4aUdUJkfa — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 16, 2023

The London outfit are willing to sell Balogun as manager Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee regular playing time. However, the Gunners may include a buy-back clause in any potential deal to retain some level of control over the player’s future.

As discussions progress and offers start to materialize, the young striker will carefully consider his options, weighing the opportunities for consistent game time and future development.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining the next destination for Folarin Balogun as he aims to make his mark in professional football.