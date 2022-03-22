Five alternatives to Arsenal celebrating after a win

Celebration alternatives for Arsenal players by Jonbo

So Arsenal are getting some criticism yet again for daring to celebrate a hard-fought victory. Behavior that offended the salty former Villa player, turned average pundit, Gabby Agbonlahor.

Although it was great to see his recent comments being used against him, when he had praised Gerrard and Villa players for doing the exact same thing. Must be one rule for one, one for the other I guess.

I also noticed that Ashley Young got some criticism for saying something similar after the defeat, although his answer did stem from a very leading question from the interviewer, who also sounded like an annoyed Villa fan.

Bizarrely, these critics, mostly former and current players, do not seem to understand the beauty of the sport they love. Unlike almost any other sport, emotion is built into the fabric of the game, and I cannot understand why some within the game want to filter it out?

Now that the celebration police are well and truly out, mainly against Arsenal, as other teams do not seem to be receiving the same treatment for the same actions, it got me thinking – what should Arteta and team do after our next victory?

1 – Ignore the fans, walk back inside with their heads down and no smiles, and celebrate in the dressing room.

2 – Don’t even celebrate within the confines of the stadium, just in case a pundit, journalist, opposition player is within ear shot. Wait until you get home.

3 – Acknowledge the fans, but look depressed

4 – Say in the interviews afterwards how much you hate winning. It disgusts you!

5 – Don’t even talk about the win. Pretend it never happened

What are your thoughts for what our team should do after our next win?

Jonbo

