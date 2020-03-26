Five Arsenal headlines that would make it a perfect summer

With there being a serious lack of football going on right now one is left with pondering what is going to happen when the game gets back underway.
There are so many questions without answers and to a large degree most of us can only wish or guess about a particular scenario unfolding.
Well, I know exactly what I want to happen in the summer and what sort of headlines I would like to write.
Here are the five headlines I would love to read
Arsenal lift a record a 14th FA Cup win after beating Chelsea 4-0
Yup, a headline I would love to read and not one that is totally out of the question, well, maybe the 4-0 bit is.
Arsenal scrape into fifth at the expense of Tottenham
What a beauty that would be, I mean, it was a regular occurrence at one time beating that lot into the Champions League qualifying spots.
Dayot Upamecano signs for Arsenal in £60 million deal
Upamecano is a player that is highly rated, he is a colossus and I have no doubts he would be huge for Arsenal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees to a contract extension with Arsenal
Almost the perfect headline, one that would leave you smiling all day long
Mesut Ozil finally leaves Arsenal for pastures new
A short and absolutely perfect headline, one that I have been dreaming about for years and one I know is fast coming down the road.
Those would be the five headlines that I would love to see in the summer, sadly, the chances are that none of them will happen.
Circumstances dictate that NONE of your wishes, all of which I share but know cannot possibly happen, will be making your summer, Martin. There will be no football this summer and that is clear, I would have thought to you too but perhaps not, after reading this article.