Five Arsenal headlines that would make it a perfect summer

With there being a serious lack of football going on right now one is left with pondering what is going to happen when the game gets back underway.

There are so many questions without answers and to a large degree most of us can only wish or guess about a particular scenario unfolding.

Well, I know exactly what I want to happen in the summer and what sort of headlines I would like to write.

Here are the five headlines I would love to read

Arsenal lift a record a 14th FA Cup win after beating Chelsea 4-0

Yup, a headline I would love to read and not one that is totally out of the question, well, maybe the 4-0 bit is.

Arsenal scrape into fifth at the expense of Tottenham

What a beauty that would be, I mean, it was a regular occurrence at one time beating that lot into the Champions League qualifying spots.

Dayot Upamecano signs for Arsenal in £60 million deal

Upamecano is a player that is highly rated, he is a colossus and I have no doubts he would be huge for Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees to a contract extension with Arsenal

Almost the perfect headline, one that would leave you smiling all day long

Mesut Ozil finally leaves Arsenal for pastures new

A short and absolutely perfect headline, one that I have been dreaming about for years and one I know is fast coming down the road.

Those would be the five headlines that I would love to see in the summer, sadly, the chances are that none of them will happen.