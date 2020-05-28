Five Arsenal legends make John Hartson’s starting XI of his greatest teammates

John Hartson was one of the most famous Welsh players in the 1990s and Arsenal had the pleasure of having him on their books for two seasons after he joined them from Luton Town in 1995.

The striker would leave the Gunners in 1997 for West Ham before enjoying spells at Wimbledon, Coventry, Celtic, West Brom and Norwich City before hanging up his boot.

His longest spell was at Celtic, yet when he picked the starting XI of the greatest teammates that he has ever had, he picked five players from the Arsenal side he played for.

He was recently made to pick the greatest starting XI he has played with by BBC Sport and the big striker made a list that would surprise many because of how many Arsenal players he chose and how few Celtic players were on his team.

The Gunners he chose were David Seaman, Tony Adams, Lee Dixon, Paul Merson, and Dennis Bergkamp.

He made up the rest of the team with players from his time at Celtic, West Ham, and Wales.

The other players that made up the team were Gary Speed, Rio Ferdinand, Stiliyan Petrov, Frank Lampard, Ryan Giggs, and Henrik Larsson.

If he had remained at Arsenal until the successful years under Arsene Wenger, he probably would have had more Arsenal names on the list.