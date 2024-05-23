Five Arsenal players make Alan Shearers Team of the Season

Alan Shearer has named five Arsenal players in his Premier League Team of the Season, even though the Gunners did not win the league.

Arsenal came agonisingly close to becoming the champions of England, but just like in 2022/2023, they lost out to Manchester City.

Many neutrals wanted the Gunners to be champions; some were bored of City always winning, while others believed Arsenal worked hard enough and deserved to win.

City won, but many of Arsenal’s stars were in fantastic form, and Shearer named five in his Team of the Season.

On the Premier League website, he named Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard in his team.

The Gunners had the highest representation in the starting XI, with City represented by Rodri, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland.

We may not have won the league, but we gave it a good try and our players stepped up from last season.

We now have a team that will soon topple City, and that could happen next season if we maintain our intensity and ensure we bolster the group with just the right profile.

City will also strengthen their team, but our boys now have enough desire and confidence to do better next term.

