Winning the Premier League has only increased expectations around Arsenal, but one of Mikel Arteta’s greatest strengths has always been his willingness to trust young talent alongside established stars.

The Gunners’ title-winning squad was built on a mixture of experienced leaders and emerging players who stepped up when the team needed them most. With another campaign on the horizon, there are several members of the squad who could establish themselves as regular starters over the coming months.

Max Dowman

Perhaps the most exciting academy prospect currently at the club, Max Dowman continues to generate huge excitement among supporters. While expectations should remain realistic given his age, Arteta has never been afraid to reward exceptional talent.

Even a handful of first-team appearances next season again

would represent another significant step in his development.

Ethan Nwaneri

Nwaneri remains one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents. His loan spell in Ligue 1 has provided valuable experience, even if regular minutes have proved difficult to come by following a managerial change. Whenever he next pulls on an Arsenal shirt, supporters will hope the Hale End graduate is ready to fulfil the immense potential he has already shown

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Lewis-Skelly has already shown he belongs at the highest level after forcing his way into Arteta’s starting XI during Arsenal’s title-winning campaign. Following a spell out of the side, the manager explained that competition for places and careful management of the youngster’s development had influenced his selection decisions, but Lewis-Skelly responded brilliantly when recalled. Whether deployed at left-back or in his natural midfield role, his maturity, versatility and composure have made him one of Arsenal’s brightest young stars, and there is every reason to believe he will continue to grow in importance next season.

Viktor Gyökeres

Although already an established international striker, any new signing needs time to settle into a different league and tactical system.

Gyökeres has adapted quickly to English football in his first season, and there is every chance he could become one of the Premier League’s most feared forwards. His movement, physicality and finishing ability could add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

As always, supporters will be eagerly anticipating each weekend’s fixtures. Many fans also enjoy following the wider football schedule through services such as the 1xBet sports betting app, which provides access to football markets, live scores and match coverage throughout the season.

Piero Hincapie

Following the confirmation of his permanent move from Bayer Leverkusen, Hincapie now has the opportunity to build on an excellent debut campaign.

His pace, aggression and ability to play in multiple defensive positions give Arteta tremendous tactical flexibility. If he continues developing at his current rate, the 24 year old Ecuadorian could become one of the Premier League’s outstanding defenders over the next few years.

According to the latest statistics published by the Premier League, squad depth continues to play a major role in title-winning teams, making competition for places more important than ever.

Arsenal certainly possess that competition throughout the squad, and while established stars such as Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard will likely remain central figures, don’t be surprised if one or two of these names emerge as genuine breakthrough performers during the 2026/27 season.