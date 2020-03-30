Five Arsenal players who had huge potential but never made the cut

Arsenal has developed a reputation for being one of the few big teams that give youngsters and academy players chances to shine.

In the past, the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie have been given chances to build careers for themselves.

But there are others who have wasted their chances at Arsenal, here are some:

Emmanuel Frimpong

Frimpong spent more than 10 years at Arsenal and when he broke into the first team, it looked like he was going to be Arsenal’s replacement for Patrick Vieira.

Poor discipline and a lack of progress forced Arsenal to cut their losses on him. He retired last year after a journeyman career.

Jack Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is currently playing for West Ham in the Premier League, some people may say that he has had a good career, but the truth remains that injuries reduced his potential and he is one player that we had high hopes for.

Francis Coquelin

Coquelin is still playing at Valencia, but the Frenchman won’t be remembered fondly at the Emirates despite starting his career against Manchester United.

Coquelin was another attempt by Arsene Wenger to replace Patrick Vieira but it went bad and he struggled for consistency, he hasn’t been missed.

Fran Merida

Merida, just like Cesc Fabregas was yanked out of Barcelona as a teenager and Arsenal had high hopes that he would flourish like his compatriot.

However, he failed to make the grade and played just six games for the Gunners before making a permanent move to Atletico Madrid.

Henry Lansbury

Lansbury spent five years in the Arsenal squad but he still made just three first-team appearances for the Gunners.

He was sent out on loan to several clubs yet he didn’t convince Arsenal to keep him on and he is currently struggling for game time at Aston Villa.