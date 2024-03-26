Five Arsenal stars could be shipped out in the summer

Five Arsenal players are set to be offloaded from the club at the end of this season as the Gunners continue their rebuilding process.

Mikel Arteta has developed the team to a point where they can consistently challenge for the league title, and he aims to continue strengthening the squad by signing top players.

As a result, some players who have not been receiving enough game time are expected to depart the club.

The Sun has now identified five players who may be entering their final season at the Emirates.

The report suggests that Aaron Ramsdale, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah are all available for transfers.

If Arsenal receive good offers for these players in the summer, they will likely be offloaded by the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are now a much better team than a year ago, and this progress will cost some players their space in the team.

We are emotionally attached to some of them, but letting them go might be the best decision for them and the club.

If we sell some of the named players, we expect to bag some new men to join the group as their replacement at the end of the term and return for next season with a much stronger group.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…