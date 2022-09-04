Five Classic Arsenal goals against Man United incl Cazorla and Arshavin (Video)

The massive game between Man United v Arsenal at Old Trafford is just a few hours away, so it is as good a time as any to remember the good times, so let’s have a look at five of our very best goals scored against Man United over the years since the Premier League began.

The first one is from Adebayor at Old Trafford. Then we have a brilliant screamer from Andriy Arshavin, and swiftly followed by Santi Cazorla, Freddie Ljunberg and ending up with Marc Overmars.

Enjoy and tell us which is your favourite ever against United…