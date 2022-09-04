Five Classic Arsenal goals against Man United incl Cazorla and Arshavin (Video)

The massive game between Man United v Arsenal at Old Trafford is just a few hours away, so it is as good a time as any to remember the good times, so let’s have a look at five of our very best goals scored against Man United over the years since the Premier League began.
The first one is from Adebayor at Old Trafford. Then we have a brilliant screamer from Andriy Arshavin, and swiftly followed by Santi Cazorla, Freddie Ljunberg and ending up with Marc Overmars.
Enjoy and tell us which is your favourite ever against United…
Still remember That overmars goal like it was yesterday ,set us up to win the title that year also made that fan famous Barry somebody ,can’t remember his last name with his celebration.
Gutted when he left Arsenal but Wenger did his usual and bought in pires who IMO remains our best ever winger to play for us .
Sold overmars for 25million and bought pires for 5 million ,pretty genius it’s got to be said .