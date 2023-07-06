Five clubs from outside England are battling for Balogun signature

Folarin Balogun has garnered significant attention as one of the most highly regarded strikers in Europe, thanks to his impressive loan spell at Reims last season.

Despite his strong performances in the French top flight, Balogun is not guaranteed a place in the Arsenal team. Recognizing his desire for regular playing time, Arsenal is now open to the possibility of selling one of their most promising academy graduates in recent years.

Balogun has attracted interest from several clubs outside the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail. AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco, and RB Leipzig are all reportedly keen on securing his signature.

With Balogun’s confidence in his ability to succeed anywhere, Arsenal is now anticipating a transfer fee in excess of 50 million euros from his departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun did very well on loan last season; this summer is the most important in his career, and he would want to make the right decision.

If he stays at Arsenal and fails to get enough game time, he will not have this many suitors chasing his signature after next season.

The best solution now is for the Gunners to find a new home for the academy graduate and make some good money from his departure.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…