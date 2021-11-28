Five European clubs linked with a move for Arsenal man

Alexandre Lacazette is likely in his last season at Arsenal as he nears the end of his current deal.

The former Lyon man has been at the Emirates since 2017 and has remained an important member of the Arsenal first team.

However, he is getting into his 30s and Arsenal wants much younger players in their squad judging by the signings they have made recently.

Several clubs want to sign him as a free agent and a new report has named five of them.

Fichajes.net reports that Fiorentina, Barcelona, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are all interested in a move for him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has served Arsenal to the best of his abilities, and the Frenchman is simply not good enough for where the club is going.

The Gunners are having fun and making good progress with their latest signings, who are very young.

The club has added raw but effective players to their midfield and defence, and Arteta will look to do the same with his attack in the summer.

Lacazette could join any of his suitors and score over 20 league goals in a season, but he simply hasn’t done enough to remain at Arsenal.