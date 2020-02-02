Five former players give their predictions for Burnley v Arsenal

Former players turned pundits predict the result of the Burnley v Arsenal game.

Everyone likes to make a prediction and former players are no exception, they are coming out of the woodwork for the Burnley v Arsenal game to predict who will win.

Today, I am going to kick off with former Arsenal ace Ian Wright, he is confident that Arsenal will overcome the Clarets and he is plumping for a 2-1 win for the visitors this afternoon.

Michael Owen has decided to sit on the fence and predicts a draw. Writing in his weekly betting blog he was unable to separate the teams and as usual, does not give a scoreline.

Next up we have former Tottenham and Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov. The Bulgarian reckons that Arsenal will romp to a very comfortable 3-0 win for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Good time Charlie Nicholas is also predicting a fairly comfortable day for the Gunners and he predicts it will be a 3-1 win for Arsenal.

Finally, we have Mark Lawrenson writing in his weekly BBC column. He is not as confident as some of his fellow former players turned pundit in Arsenal and is in fact going for a 2-1 win for the home team.

So, we have one home win, one draw and three going for an Arsenal win. Not unanimous but the consensus is that Arsenal is unlikely to lose with an away win the most likely outcome.

Pundits predictions

Ian Wright – 2-1 Arsenal

Michael Owen – Draw

Dimitar Berbatov – 3-0 Arsenal

Charlie Nicholas – Arsenal 3-1

Mark Lawrenson – Burnley 2-1