Five games that could make or break Arsenal’s season

Arsenal face a crucial run of games that could end the season for Mikel Arteta’s men

Over the next three weeks, Arsenal has five games across three competitions and every single one of them is of the utmost importance for Mikel Arteta.

There are two Premier League games against Newcastle United and Everton, home and away against Olympiakos in the Europa League and the FA Cup clash away at Portsmouth.

It goes without saying that being knocked out of the Europa League would basically end any hopes of Champions League football next season. If that is followed up with a shock exit from the FA Cup then all hopes of any silverware will follow and of course, dropping points in the Premier League would effectively make qualifying for Europe next season also very unlikely.

That is the worst-case scenario, on the other hand, progress in both cup competitions and collecting six points in the two Premier League games would signal a dramatic turnaround in European qualification prospects.

The chances are that we may end up with a mixed bag of results that does not quite end the season and retains some hope that Arsenal may yet get something out of a very disappointing campaign.

Personally, I am hopeful that once these five games have been completed that we will be in a much better position than we are today but I do also accept that it could be the total opposite.

The winter break did come at the perfect time, the final game before the break was disappointing, no point denying that and it has provided the opportunity for Arteta to recharge the batteries just in time for the critical period ahead.

I predict that Arsenal will progress in the both the FA Cup and Europa League and that they will pick up four points in the league. If that happens I will be a very happy Arsenal fan.