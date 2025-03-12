Five Good Things Arteta Has Done For Our Club

We have frequently seen articles highlighting the mistakes Mikel Arteta has made this season, and I thought it would be appropriate to offer an alternative perspective by listing five things he has done right – even though I may be labelled an “Arteta Apologist” by some of the more juvenile fans within our ranks!

Making the Emirates Our Home: Since our move from the iconic Highbury stadium, the Emirates has often been perceived as a soulless venue, with little connection between the players and the fans. I watched as Arsène Wenger and Unai Emery seemed unable to rouse the supporters, regardless of the results. This all changed after the season we finished fifth under Arteta, when we saw a manager who kicked every ball, displayed his passion for the game, and demonstrated his love for the club. Initially, I viewed him as overly excitable, but he learned to control his emotions and no longer faces criticism from the media or fans. While some may describe him as a “control freak,” his passion is undeniable, much like that of Klopp and Guardiola.

Champions League: This season has seen us break records, advancing into the knockout stages with ease. We had to wait for a long time to experience what had once been a normal occurrence, but Arteta and the players have embraced it this season. The 7-1 victory over PSV was one of the highlights of our Champions League campaign, on par with many of the club’s previous results in this competition. The fact that we are about to face one of the Madrid giants and are the only London club remaining in the competition, especially after Liverpool’s exit, is proof that Arsenal are back among Europe’s elite. Who knows how far we can go?

Premier League Position: After two difficult seasons where we finished 8th, signs of Arteta’s growing influence began to appear. In the last two seasons, we have competed with Manchester City right up until the final game of the campaign. Just five and two points separated us from a club dominating world football, despite them facing 115 charges of financial mismanagement (now increased to 130). Should City be found guilty and have points deducted, the narrative of the last two seasons would look very different, and Mikel Arteta’s achievements would be viewed in a much more favourable light by both the media and a certain segment of our fanbase. I look forward to the inquiry’s results, recalling how Arsène Wenger was also deprived of a title during his time in France.

Coping with Injuries: I believe that every first-team squad player has missed at least one game due to injury this season. While some fans may dismiss this as normal, I cannot recall any other instance or club facing such prolonged injuries while remaining second in the Premier League and still competing in the Champions League. With players like Tomiyasu, Jesus, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, and Odegaard all suffering long-term injuries, we are still in the last 16 of Europe’s most prestigious competition and second in the Premier League. Of course, our style of play has been affected, and most pundits and fans accept that Arteta has not had the luxury of fielding his strongest squad at any point this season.

Signings: This is where I remind you that I am highlighting the successes – I am under no illusion that Arteta has made some questionable signings as well! First and foremost, our goalkeeper, Raya. What a heated debate erupted when Arteta signed him on loan, replacing Aaron Ramsdale, one of my favourite players at the time. However, Arteta didn’t buckle under criticism from the media and much of the Arsenal fanbase, and look at what his decision has brought us! Raya is now considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, alongside those at Villa and Liverpool, if not Europe. While his playing out from the back still terrifies me, what a signing he has been! Timber, Rice, Gabriel, Califiori, Havertz, and Partey are other examples of excellent recruitment, and to his credit, Arteta has shown a willingness to acknowledge his mistakes in the transfer market, as evidenced by his decision to loan out players like Vieira.

So there you have it, five positive points to balance the recent negative critiques. While I am still uncertain whether Mikel Arteta is the long-term answer, I believe we should recognise some of the excellent work he has done thus far. Our owner has backed him wholeheartedly, particularly with that substantial new contract, and I expect him to remain manager until it comes up for renewal. Who knows? By then, we could be Champions of Europe, something our greatest manager could not achieve, despite trying for two decades!