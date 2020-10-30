Five Gunners feature in Arsenal and Manchester United combined XI

Arsenal will be facing Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend.

That game sees two sides that hope to finish this campaign inside the top four facing each other for the early bragging rights.

Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners one of the best sides in the Premier League, but they will head into the game after losing 1-0 to Leicester City at home in their last Premier League game.

The Gunners have also been beaten by Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League this season and they will hope to avoid another defeat in the United game.

Both teams have been helped by the form of their players and Sun Sport has made a combined starting XI of both teams and some Arsenal players featured.

In goal is Manchester United’s David de Gea who has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league since he joined United.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka takes the right-back spot from Hector Bellerin, while Kieran Tierney is the chosen left-back.

The central defensive partnership is a combination of Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and United’s Harry Maguire.

Thomas Partey and Paul Pogba play just in front of the centre backs, while Bruno Fernandes is the preferred attacking midfielder.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the target man and he is flanked by Marcus Rashford on the left and Willian on the right.