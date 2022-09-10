Six Gunners to watch out for with Arsenal’s weekend fixture cancelled

Arsenal may not be in action this weekend after the whole of the country begins to mourn the death of HM the Queen, but our loan players who are currently enjoying spells abroad will be in playing.

Miguel Azeez has joined up with Ibiza as he looks to get some regular playing time under his belt, and he will be hoping to make his debut for his new side in their Segunda division clash with Tenerife.

Folarin Balogun has already made his impact on loan with new side Nice, scoring five and assisting two from his six appearances thus far, and is already amongst the favourites for the Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year award, which William Saliba currently holds after his spell with Marseille last term. He will hopefully carry on his firing away at Toulouse on Sunday.

Nuno Tavares has also made a big a splash since joining former Gunners Guendouzi, Kolasinac and Alexis Sanchez at Marseille, scoring in three of his first four outings, and could well be the subject of a permanent transfer offer before his proposed return next summer. His side will take on Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes former side Lille.

Nicolas Pepe is also in France, having joined Nice for the remainder of the campaign. He has had a slow start to his return to life in the country, but has managed to get his name on the scoresheet once from his three outings, and there will surely be plenty more to come from him as he nears full match fitness, and he can hopefully impress away at Ajaccio tomorrow.

Pablo Mari is currently in Italy on loan with Monza, and his side will also be in action as they travel to Lecce as they seek to get their first points of the term.

Will you be getting your fix of football in by tuning in to see any of our current loanees this weekend?

Patrick