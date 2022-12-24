Five January signings Arsenal can make to improve their squad

The January transfer window offers clubs an opportunity to add new players to their squad and prepare them better for the second half of the season.
Arsenal will need strengthening to continue staying at the top of the EPL table, and these players will help their chances if any of them are signed,
Mykhailo Mudryk
Mudryk has shown he is an exciting yet productive talent who can make things happen regardless of the opponent.
He will be a great backup to Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.
Sofyan Amrabat
Amrabat was the star man for the Morocco team at the World Cup, and he is probably a better option than the other midfielders Arsenal has targeted.
He will cover for Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey very well.
Cody Gakpo
Gakpo’s stock rose because of his stunning World Cup performances, and he might leave PSV in January.
If Arsenal needs more goals and assists, he is the player they must add to their squad in January.
Youri Tielemans
Tielemans is a long-term target of the Gunners, and the Belgian will certainly improve their midfield. In addition, his Premier League experience will help him settle faster than most new signings.
Joao Felix
Felix is unbelievably only 23 and has learnt how to destroy defences under Diego Simeone. He will add more goals for Arsenal if they sign him in the January transfer window.
Why would world cup stars want to join to cover for our players? Wouldn’t they expect to start most games, at least at the beginning? I’d find it a bit deflating personally.
I would like to see an experienced striker come in on loan till the seasons end ,just for cover until jesus is back .
January signings can be abit hit or miss situation which can cost a fortune if clubs know you’re desperate .
That said if we are serious About adding a player that can improve the squad then I’m all for it .
What level of experience striker do you expect we can get just on a loan? I think we will need to sign someone, not loan one, as no striker of any real talent will be available on loan IMO.
I’m not aginst loaning in principle but for practical reasons it won’t be much use. Unless we sign one properly.