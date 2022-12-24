Five January signings Arsenal can make to improve their squad

The January transfer window offers clubs an opportunity to add new players to their squad and prepare them better for the second half of the season.

Arsenal will need strengthening to continue staying at the top of the EPL table, and these players will help their chances if any of them are signed,

Mykhailo Mudryk

Mudryk has shown he is an exciting yet productive talent who can make things happen regardless of the opponent.

He will be a great backup to Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli.

Sofyan Amrabat

Amrabat was the star man for the Morocco team at the World Cup, and he is probably a better option than the other midfielders Arsenal has targeted.

He will cover for Granit Xhaka or Thomas Partey very well.

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo’s stock rose because of his stunning World Cup performances, and he might leave PSV in January.

If Arsenal needs more goals and assists, he is the player they must add to their squad in January.

Youri Tielemans

Tielemans is a long-term target of the Gunners, and the Belgian will certainly improve their midfield. In addition, his Premier League experience will help him settle faster than most new signings.

Joao Felix

Felix is unbelievably only 23 and has learnt how to destroy defences under Diego Simeone. He will add more goals for Arsenal if they sign him in the January transfer window.