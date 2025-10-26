Five key takeaways as Arsenal edge Crystal Palace to stay top of the Premier League

Arsenal showed their strength once again with a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium, a result that keeps Mikel Arteta’s side sitting handsomely at the top of the Premier League table.

It was far from straightforward, but the Gunners’ resilience, discipline and depth shone through as their early title charge continued for a fourth consecutive season. Here are five key takeaways from the win.

Eze scores first Premier League goal for Arsenal

Eberechi Eze finally opened his Premier League account for Arsenal against his former club, firing home from close range just before the break to give the Gunners the lead.

Signed for £60 million from Crystal Palace in the summer, the England international had previously scored twice for his country and netted once for Arsenal in the League Cup against Port Vale, but this was his first league goal in red and white. It was a confident finish and a moment that will no doubt boost his momentum.

Defensive masterclass once again

Even with William Saliba withdrawn at half-time, Arsenal’s defence stood firm. Cristhian Mosquera stepped in with maturity beyond his years, helping Gabriel Magalhães marshal the back line to another clean sheet.

Crystal Palace worked hard to find openings, with Marc Guéhi, Ismaïla Sarr and Adam Wharton all looking lively in the first half. Yet Arsenal’s organisation and discipline ensured those threats came to nothing as they protected David Raya’s goal with real authority.

Gyökeres’ Premier League goal drought continues

Despite scoring twice in the midweek 4-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, Viktor Gyökeres is still searching for his Premier League scoring touch. The Swedish striker, who joined Arsenal from Sporting CP for £64 million, has not scored in the league since the 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in mid-September.

He came close against Palace, narrowly missing a header from inside the box, but his all-round play and pressing continue to benefit the team.

David Raya extends his clean sheet run

David Raya’s fine form continued as he secured his sixth Premier League clean sheet of the season. The Spaniard, who recently signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2028, remains top of the goalkeeper charts, with his calm distribution and reflex saves once again proving vital.

Trossard continues to drive Arsenal forward

Leandro Trossard has rediscovered his spark in recent weeks and delivered another energetic display. The Belgian came close to opening the scoring on the half-hour mark, denied by Dean Henderson, but continued to stretch the Palace defence and press with intent throughout.

It was another strong team performance from Arteta’s side, who once again showed that even without their full complement, they can find ways to win.

