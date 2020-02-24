Five massive issues Arsenal must answer in the summer

Arsenal must resolve some huge issues in the summer if they want next season to be a success.

Arsenal is facing a critical summer whether they qualify for the Champions League or not and failure to deal with the biggest issues could have a knock-on effect that could have a detrimental impact on the team next season.

What to do with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

If Arsenal’s best player signs a new contract then that is this issue settled but there is no sign of that happening. In the event the Premier League’s leading goal scorer does not agree on a new deal then Arsenal will have to decide whether to sell or allow him to run his contract down.

New deals for exciting youngsters

Arsenal really has to agree to new deals with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and possibly even Eddie Nketiah if he continues to progress. If they do not then they cannot be surprised at all if another club comes in and snaps them up.

Does Dani Ceballos, Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares stay or leave?

These are three loan signings and decisions will have to be made whether they are signed permanently or not. Obviously Mari and Soares have yet to play for the club but they almost certainly will do so and once they do, they will be in the same bracket as Ceballos.

Mohamed Elneny and Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Both players need to be sold or they will return to the Emirates. They could possibly be loaned out again but that would be unlikely. Maybe Mikel Arteta fancies having them back, who knows. But regardless, a decision has to be made about them.

Mesut Ozil

Does the club want to see the back of the German? If they do then will they agree to subsidise his wages and ship him out on loan or is Arteta happy to have him stay in the team for one more season?