Five mistakes Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have made this season

Despite a promising start to the season, Arsenal is on the verge of missing out on winning the Premier League title.
Liverpool has been unstoppable, but Mikel Arteta has made some mistakes which have cost them the title. Here are just a few of them.:
Not signing a striker
Everyone except the board believed Arsenal needed to bring in a striker to make the difference between finishing second and winning the league. Despite this, the club chose not to strengthen the attacking department, and that decision has now proven costly. Arsenal has struggled to convert chances, and a prolific goal scorer could have made a significant impact on their title challenge.
Over-reliance on Bukayo Saka
His injury exposed just how much Arsenal depends on the attacker, which is concerning for a club of their size. A team of Arsenal’s stature should not be so heavily reliant on a single player. The lack of adequate alternatives has affected their attacking efficiency when Saka has been unavailable or not at his best.
Relying too much on set-piece success
The team’s celebrations when they win set-pieces have made them easy for rivals to mock. Relying too much on dead-ball situations has affected their overall play, making them less effective in open play. They have struggled to create clear-cut chances in crucial games, which has resulted in dropped points at key moments in the season.
A lack of solution against low-block
Manchester United’s low-block approach was so effective that Arsenal will feel fortunate not to have lost the match. The same issue arose last season when teams set up defensively against them, yet no effective solution has been found. This has been a recurring problem that Arteta has failed to address, and it remains a significant tactical weakness.
Not taking advantage of the January transfer window
Fans accepted that the club did not sign a striker in the summer, but making the same error in January has been harder to justify. Not bringing in a striker, regardless of the cost, is a key reason Arsenal may finish the season without a trophy.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
Everyone is prone to making a mistake, but not learning from them and repeating them is not right. Arrogance leads to downfall. Will Mikel realize his ideas have failed? Will he be humble and accept them as mistakes and learn/grow or will he persist on blaming the refs, the matchday ball, the climate, the travel ……Everyone knows the answer.
Well said. The other mistakes are not carrying the maximum senior players allowed and overusing his best players.
Signing Sterling, Not playing Tierney, playing Partey RB, wrong tactics, rigid tactics, no plan B, relying on Haverz, buying Haverz, making Odergaard captain, not having an alternative to Odergaard, signing too many defenders, boring slow football, playing HIS chosen few, playing Vierra, not addressing glaring errors week after week, his fixation on left footed players and 5′ 10″ players, that finally seems to have gone, not having a proper no2 goalkeeper, not keeping Martinez, dropping Ramsdale like a stone, playing 433 whatever the personell. Ive got writers cramp so stopping. 5 mistakes isn’t touching the surface.
The number one mistake was the club giving Arteta a ridiculous pay hike and contract extension.
That he is yet to beat Unai Emery at the Emirates doesn’t sit well with me for what he’s earning.
Well written article Gooner K.
I concur with all the points you raised.
Sadly, if these issues are not addressed, our beloved club may remain trophy less for a long time to come.
It’s not the board’s fault that we don’t have a striker. MA decided to bring in Merino and Calafiori for +70 million so that’s where the budget was spent. Also the Raya’s loan was made permanent. Not even mentioning the 2023 summer spending.
I totally agree with the piece and also the five comments from other posters on here.
Everyone makes mistakes, anyone who says they don’t I will show you a liar. But to keep repeating the mistakes or not acknowledging the said mistake and carry on down the same route is arrogance of the highest kind.
The glaring error is his failure to put together a balanced squad despite the considerable financial support afforded to him by the Owners during his time at the helm.At the end of the day, he will be judged on results, and if we fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, the Board may regret their decision to grant Arteta a huge pay rise which simply cannot be justified.The fact that most Arsenal fans are not enjoying the brand of football being served up week in week out, is another issue, and I dare say we would all tolerate being bored if we were sitting on top of the League.
what about the effects of those 5 cards? due to illdiscipline, recklessness or refs inconsistent decisions?
Failing to get reliable options for our best players ie. Saka and Odegaard, failing to address the left wing, and relying on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to win us games, and releasing the Ram.
It’s very,clear that if we got the basics right ,we would still be in 4 competitions with every chance of winning. But look at us now.?
For me,the theme of this season would have been squad depth and squad balance. We already had a team that finished second, we only needed to add some quality in depth by way of upgrading in some positions and quality cover for specific positions that were very clear.
But what did we do?
1.Sign Calafiori when we had,Zinchenko, Kiwior,Tierney&Tomiyasu. Keep all of them on the wage bill,bench all of them and play Lewis-Skelly from the academy.
2.Sell all the attacking options we had on the bench in (Smith Rowe,Nelson,Vieira,Nketiah,Bierech&Maquinos)thus depleting the entire forward line then replace them with Merino to stay on the bench.
3.Then play only specific players week in week out until they get worn out and injured because you have no substitutes for them.
This is just utter incompetence from Arteta and however much we try to support him,he must either shape up or ship out.
The main thing was the fact that the Frontline was so streamlined. I think 🤔 the Calafiori signing was not a bad one at least he offers much better than Injured Tommy and Kiwior. Rotating with Skelly gave the team variety. Merino was bought because of his aerial ability which most of his goals this season is from that angle.
Failing to get reliable options for our best players ie. Saka and Odegaard, relying on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to win games, and failure to address the left wing.
Perhaps his biggest mistake is not reading comments on Just Arsenal on how to manage Arsenal football club🤔.