Five mistakes Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have made this season

Despite a promising start to the season, Arsenal is on the verge of missing out on winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool has been unstoppable, but Mikel Arteta has made some mistakes which have cost them the title. Here are just a few of them.:

Not signing a striker

Everyone except the board believed Arsenal needed to bring in a striker to make the difference between finishing second and winning the league. Despite this, the club chose not to strengthen the attacking department, and that decision has now proven costly. Arsenal has struggled to convert chances, and a prolific goal scorer could have made a significant impact on their title challenge.

Over-reliance on Bukayo Saka

His injury exposed just how much Arsenal depends on the attacker, which is concerning for a club of their size. A team of Arsenal’s stature should not be so heavily reliant on a single player. The lack of adequate alternatives has affected their attacking efficiency when Saka has been unavailable or not at his best.

Relying too much on set-piece success

The team’s celebrations when they win set-pieces have made them easy for rivals to mock. Relying too much on dead-ball situations has affected their overall play, making them less effective in open play. They have struggled to create clear-cut chances in crucial games, which has resulted in dropped points at key moments in the season.

A lack of solution against low-block

Manchester United’s low-block approach was so effective that Arsenal will feel fortunate not to have lost the match. The same issue arose last season when teams set up defensively against them, yet no effective solution has been found. This has been a recurring problem that Arteta has failed to address, and it remains a significant tactical weakness.

Not taking advantage of the January transfer window

Fans accepted that the club did not sign a striker in the summer, but making the same error in January has been harder to justify. Not bringing in a striker, regardless of the cost, is a key reason Arsenal may finish the season without a trophy.