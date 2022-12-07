Five names in the frame as a possible replacement for Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal has lost Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury and it might force the Gunners to return to the transfer market for a new striker in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains one of the in-form teams in Europe and is five points clear at the top of the Premier League table now.

Jesus played an important role in their performances in the first half of the season, which enabled them to move top of the standings and stay there.

The striker probably needs to be replaced because the void he leaves behind is too big not to be attended to. The Sun lists five strikers the Gunners could sign.

The report claims Tammy Abraham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cody Gakpo, Jonathan David, and Dusan Vlahovic are players Arsenal like and could join them.

These players have done well in Europe and could fill the void the former Manchester City man left behind as he spends time on the treatment table.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Three months is a long time, but it is not so long that we have to buy someone to replace Jesus. The striker will be back and panic-buying is one of the worst decisions to make in football.

A replacement could also spend the whole of next season without having the required impact on the club, making the move a wasted investment.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids