Analysis: Five over-hyped Arsenal players that are proving they are far from World-Class

When the title race was in our own hands, some Gooners were not exactly humble.

Examples….

Odegaard being better then De Bruyne, myself mocked for suggesting he wasn’t an obvious captain, Eddie Nketiah apparently a better option then Ronaldo, this squad compared to the Invincibles, arrogantly dismissing the other cup competitions, we should now be grateful to the Kroenke Family, and verbal abuse for the likes of myself and Gary Neville for correctly predicting we wouldn’t have the mentality to cope with the run in.

It’s hard to argue when the Gunners are top of the League, but it is like a movie we have seen before.

Like Tottenham are known for being Spursy, we have a reputation for going missing when it really matters.

It’s not even criticism, just a reflection of where our young squad are currently at.

Pundits warned for months that April and May takes a certain mindset. It separates the good from the great.

The good disappear, the great deliver moments that last forever.

For example, most of this campaign the narrative has been De Bruyne was in poor form, yet when it counts, he’s been sensational.

If I had suggested 2 months ago that there were zero world class talent at the Emirates, I would be called all kind of names.

Those readers may have been humbled, and hopefully have learnt some lessons.

If this time next year we are top of the Premier League hopefully a section of our fanbase won’t get carried away.

Here are those who turned out not to be as good as some thought……

They are good but not yet great ….

Ramsdale

I love his personality and if everyone in our dressing room had his character, I don’t think we would have fallen apart in the manner we did.

In contention for the Golden Glove but time of the year he made mistakes can’t be a coincidence.

Beaten from halfway line in the Europa League, knocked out in a shootout which two pens he got two strong hands too.

VAR’s failure to draw lines against Brentford overshadowed that he came out and grasped at thin air (did the same in Eindhoven).

Beaten at near post at London Stadium and Etihad.

Literally passed the ball to Southampton for their opener, and for first time that seemed to impact on rest of his performance.

Has the personality to not let these errors impact him long term unlike others.

At 24 and in a position where many don’t reach their peak till after 30, he will only get better, but too many howlers to be called one of the best.

Zinchenko

Maybe sums up this current Arsenal team.

Form celebrated most of the year, but when we really needed him couldn’t be trusted.

His experience of winning silverware at the Etihad was supposed to benefit us, but if anything, the Ukrainian has been over emotional.

Timing when to drop into midfield has tactically been smart by Arteta, but also an example of our manager over complicating things.

First and foremost a left back’s priority should be defending. If you can’t trust him to do that, but are willing to sacrifice that for his ability on the ball, start him in midfield in the first place.

This is one of the tweaks to the system our manager refused to make, even when it was obvious our full back was being targeted.

Arnold nutmegged him before setting up Liverpool’s equaliser, while he didn’t follow Theo Walcott’s run for the Saints second.

Then had the audacity to try a huddle to calm down his peers when he was the one at fault.

Pep Guardiola allows Stones and Walker to alter positions but when they need too, they can defend.

Gabriel

Even when we were winning, I argued he makes too many mistakes to get the plaudits he does, so I’m not just going to use Saliba’s injury as an excuse.

Think of his error against Fulham, conceding a pen against Spurs, being out of position at Old Trafford, and being bullied home and away by Haaland.

When things have gone wrong recently he started to lack composure with last ditch defending.

Partey

Of all our players, this man’s drop in form has been the most alarming.

Unlike his peers can’t hide behind his age.

Trying to flick the ball over Declan Rice outside of his area led to West Ham’s comeback.

Hasn’t been the same since, with his Saints performance so shocking, he should have been dropped.

All he did on Wednesday was concede needless fouls.

Future should be in doubt.

Odegaard

I made the point in the summer that he shouldn’t be our captain.

The All or Nothing Series proved he’s not vocal enough, and doesn’t lead by example enough when it really matters.

Apart from the last 10 minutes against Southampton, he went missing when we faced adversity at Anfield, London Stadium and Etihad.

Is a good player, but comparisons with De Bruyne are almost disrespectful.

Again, these are all good players but not great.

Dan

