Five players Arsenal should sell this summer

The summer transfer window is almost up on us. There have been a lot of transfer rumours flying around involving a lot of the big Premier League and European clubs. While Mikel Arteta does need some reinforcements in key areas, many have neglected the potential for some exits within the Arsenal squad.

Confirmed exits this summer

There have already been a few confirmed for this summer, as Marquinhos joins Cruzeiro on a permanent deal. Nuno Tavares will join Lazio, while Kieran Tierney is returning to Celtic and Jorginho has already moved to Flamengo.

Who could Arsenal sell this summer?

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s : Arsenal activated a contract extension for the midfielder this week, but is a future at Arsenal realistic?

Unfortunately injuries have jeopardised Lokonga’s opportunity to secure a long-term stay at Sevilla, where he has been on loan this season. However, his quality has not gone unnoticed, and his performances in Spain may yet attract interest from other clubs during the summer transfer window.

Fabio Vieira was signed as an option with plenty of potential to grow at Arsenal and he we out on loan to Porto last summer. Initially, Porto had no intention of keeping him beyond this loan spell. However, the situation may be evolving. Porto are now reported to be looking to retain Vieira beyond the current season, and he is being considered for their squad for the Club World Cup. For those looking to bet on the Club World Cup then check out this list of free sites that offer free bets.

Reiss Nelson, a Hale End academy graduate, has been on loan at Fulham, where injuries largely disrupted his campaign. Arsenal may look to sell.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was amongst two Arsenal stars names in the starting XI of biggest flops of the season! Though Zinchenko has seen a recent uplift in form for the Gunners. He produced a moment of brilliance against PSG in the Champions League, scoring a stunning goal from midfield with his left foot. The Ukrainian has not been a regular starter at the Emirates recently, with Mikel Arteta opting for other options in his position.

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with an Arsenal transfer exit for some time now, as the star looks to make an impact with first-team football. Kiwior has most recently been subject to interest from Marseille.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Any names to you take off or add to the above?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…