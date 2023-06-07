Five players Arsenal should sell to gain significant transfer funds

After coming so close but failing to lift the 2022–33 Premier League title, there’s a belief at Arsenal that their period of dominance is now here.

Arteta is keen to use the foundations laid last season, and the summer transfer window to help his team remain at the top. There will be headline arrivals at the Emirates, but some players must make room for that. In the same vein, here are some Arsenal players who are deserving of transfers.

1. Kieran Tierney

In 2019, he joined from Celtic and quickly became a fan favorite. Though that changed last season with Zinchenko’s exploits at left back, the 25-year-old was left warming the substitute bench. He only made six PL starts, making him one of the quality players who didn’t get enough game time. Newcastle and Aston Villa want him.

2. Granit Xhaka

He may have played his last game for Arsenal. His seven League goals and seven assists last season make the 2022-23 campaign his best at the Emirates. The Swiss international could not leave at a better time; he left at his best. Notably, with Rice or even Caicedo joining Arsenal, they can move on past him. Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich want him; he deserves that transfer. Arsenal could pocket €15 million from his sale.

3. Folarin Balogun

He was a hit in Ligue 1 on loan at Reims this season, scoring 21 goals in 37 games. Even so, the Arsenal academy graduate may still have to move if he wants regular playing time next season, with a fit-again Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah standing in his way.

4. Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomi, like Tierney on the opposite flank, was previously undisputed as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, but a more complicated defensive shuffle saw him lose his place, with William Saliba finally given his chance at center-back and Ben White thriving out wide to accommodate the Frenchman.

The Japanese international has failed to follow his billing due to injuries. There’s talk of Arsenal moving for another right back; Sacha Boey and Joao Cancelo have been linked. This move shows Arteta is ready for a fresh start at right back; hence, Tomiyasu may have to stay and fight for his starting spot or move elsewhere where he can start every game.

Who else should Arsenal sell to raise significant transfer fees?

Daniel O

