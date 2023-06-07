Five players Arsenal should sell to gain significant transfer funds

After coming so close but failing to lift the 2022–33 Premier League title, there’s a belief at Arsenal that their period of dominance is now here.
Arteta is keen to use the foundations laid last season, and the summer transfer window to help his team remain at the top. There will be headline arrivals at the Emirates, but some players must make room for that. In the same vein, here are some Arsenal players who are deserving of transfers.
1. Kieran Tierney
In 2019, he joined from Celtic and quickly became a fan favorite. Though that changed last season with Zinchenko’s exploits at left back, the 25-year-old was left warming the substitute bench. He only made six PL starts, making him one of the quality players who didn’t get enough game time. Newcastle and Aston Villa want him.
2. Granit Xhaka
He may have played his last game for Arsenal. His seven League goals and seven assists last season make the 2022-23 campaign his best at the Emirates. The Swiss international could not leave at a better time; he left at his best. Notably, with Rice or even Caicedo joining Arsenal, they can move on past him. Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich want him; he deserves that transfer. Arsenal could pocket €15 million from his sale.
3. Folarin Balogun
He was a hit in Ligue 1 on loan at Reims this season, scoring 21 goals in 37 games. Even so, the Arsenal academy graduate may still have to move if he wants regular playing time next season, with a fit-again Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah standing in his way.
4. Takehiro Tomiyasu
Tomi, like Tierney on the opposite flank, was previously undisputed as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, but a more complicated defensive shuffle saw him lose his place, with William Saliba finally given his chance at center-back and Ben White thriving out wide to accommodate the Frenchman.
The Japanese international has failed to follow his billing due to injuries. There’s talk of Arsenal moving for another right back; Sacha Boey and Joao Cancelo have been linked. This move shows Arteta is ready for a fresh start at right back; hence, Tomiyasu may have to stay and fight for his starting spot or move elsewhere where he can start every game.
Who else should Arsenal sell to raise significant transfer fees?
Daniel O
Now the season is over, it’s time for the summer Arsenal quiz from our friends at Dublin Arsenal – It’s always a laugh and helps while away the time while we wait for Arsenal’s first signings to come in!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I think those 4 would realistically fetch around 80mil, maybe 90mil max. Is there a 5th player not mentioned?
I think the writer was drunk or rushed to meet the deadline 😂
I’d be surprised if Arsenal sell Tomiyasu. The other players that could leave are Pepe, Tavares, Runarsson, Soares, Lokonga, Trusty, Saliba, Nketiah and Holding
We could get more than £250m from player sales, if the agents are good
I agree. Arsenal players are being totally devalued. Balogun was priced at £30 million during the winter when he was not an international and had not exceeded the 20 goal barrier. Why are they still valuing him at £30 million?. You would not find and international player who is only 21 and has scored more than 20 goals for less than £60 million anywhere. Also Xhaka who still captains his country and scored a brace against Wolves the other day is being valued at £15 million and he is still only 29. You can’t make this up. Anti Arsenal websites flying under the Arsenal banner.
You’re spot-on about Balogun. If Jonathan David is valued at £60m, Balogun’s price tag should be around the same or at least £50m in England, because of his homegrown status
I know Jonathan David has been playing for Canada and showing his productivity for several seasons, whereas Balogun could be a one-season wonder. But Balogun is two years younger
Who is your fifth player?
I’d prefer to see Balogun on the USA tour before judging him as sale-worthy, and Tomiyasu isn’t one of the transfer rumours (is he?), but the other two are scheduled to leave anyway.
ESR, Pepe, Holding. Everyone is talking about Zichenko n Jesus but one thing to remind is that they both missed plenty of games and Arsenal performance didn’t hampered, so they r also dispensable so are Nketiah, Nelson. If we get any amount of Jorghinho then he should also be in shopping list. Then there is Taraves n others. As long as we get good sum and good replacement we should try balanced turnover of the squad to achieve a better n more complete team.
Keep Tierney, get shot of Zinchenko! Can’t defend to save his life and continually gives the ball away. I counted 17 times in one game and I’m sure I missed a few. He’s a liability who cost us the title. Tierney should be a starter
I think the only player in the list that I would see go is xaka.
1. Kt who do we replace him with ? Arteta didn’t utilise him properly and unless we have a replacement not what I want to see
2. Balogun, simply put we need a quality striker. Sell eddie before him but tbh with cl we need 3 strikers to compete on all fronts
3. Tommiyasu – he just had injuries is a good RB and we need another. He can also play cb and frees up ben white to cover cb
4.xaka he wants to leave so let him go. He had a cracking season but if we can bring in caciedo 1st and Rice 2nd I am happy with that.
Bogus opinions by the Article writer
Zinchenko is highly overrated and defensively very weak.Too short,too slow and cannot defend one on one.Very easy to nutmeg. Arsenal have won most of their games without him, while conceding less goals. Zinchenko should be sold,he gives away the ball too often with miss passes, side and back passing. Why did Pep not hesitate to sell him to Arsenal, while trying to buy Tierney. If Arsenal strengthen the midfield, Zinchenko is not needed to invert. Arsenal needs a much better fullback,who can defend.
I think Zinchenko can be utilised as a midfielder in the Xhaka position. As a left back he is a 100% a total disaster and worth nowhere near the £30M we paid for him which was even more than what we paid for Tierney! Ridiculous transfer business, Pep mugged us.