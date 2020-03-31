Five players at other Premier League teams that Arsenal should be targeting

Arsenal has been linked with a number of Premier League players ahead of the next transfer window. Players like Dejan Lovren and Willian have been linked with a move to the Emirates among tens of others.

Most of them are unwanted players and I don’t think we should be a dumping ground for players who failed at other teams, here are some players I think that we should be targeting instead.

James Maddison

Maddison is enjoying one of his best seasons as a professional and the Englishman is probably the bright spark Arsenal is missing at the moment.

He won’t come cheap but he would more than replace Mesut Ozil and Mikel Arteta can build his team around him.

Harvey Barnes

Barnes is another Englishman who is shinning at Leicester City and Arsenal would do well with his talents.

He has survived a tough route to the top to become one of the fastest forwards in the Premier League.

If we sign Barnes, he can provide more goals for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin looks to have been reborn under Carlo Ancellotti. If we sell Aubameyang, I think that Calvert-Lewin would be a capable replacement.

With the Toffees now an ambitious side, I believe that they won’t let him go without a fight but Arsenal remains a bigger team.

Adama Traore

Traore continues to terrorize defenders with his pace and trickery and he is the kind of player that Arsenal needs to sign if they are serious about getting back among the Premier League’s top sides.

Traore is the fastest player in the Premier League and his combination with Aubameyang in our strikeforce would be deadly.

Todd Cantwell

Cantwell has been one of the shining lights for struggling Norwich this season and it seems unthinkable that he could be going down the divisions with them.

The England youth international is one of the most technically gifted players in his age group playing in the Premier League at the moment.

His ability to time his run to perfection and create chances for his teammates makes him an ideal signing for Mikel Arteta.

