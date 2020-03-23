Five players Mikel Arteta can sell and raise funds for upgrades

Mikel Arteta should sell off some Arsenal stars in the summer including most improved player

After signing two new players in the last transfer window, Mikel Arteta will be looking forward to the next transfer window as he looks to stamp his vision on the Arsenal team.

He has been interested in several players in the last few months, it is left to be seen who he will get in.

However, before anyone can be bought, the Gunners would have to offload some of their first-team players and Football.London has listed five of those players below.

Mohamed Elneny

Arsenal fans who don’t remember that this Egyptian is still an Arsenal player can be forgiven given how little impact he has made for the entirety of his spell at the Emirates.

He is currently on loan in Turkey and at the age of 27, Arsenal will be more than happy to recoup the £5 million they spent on him.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

It is unimaginable that the Armenian earns £180k per week at the Emirates yet he has made so little impact that most fans won’t remember him despite playing some games for the club this season.

Mikel Arteta was being diplomatic when he said that there might still be room for the former Manchester United star, I think he will be sold off.

Sead Kolasinac

Kolasinac is another high earner who isn’t doing much to earn his money at the moment.

The Bosnian is so injury-prone that I don’t think he even deserves half of the £120k per week that he is earning at the moment.

With the emergence of Bukayo Saka, Kolasinac should be sold off this summer.

Sokratis

Sokratis has been reliable when called upon to represent Arsenal but I think his time has passed and the coming of William Saliba will make him even less important to our long term plans and he won’t exactly be missed.

Shkodran Mustafi

Mustafi has been one of our most improved players under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard must be thinking of giving him a new deal.

However, the emergence of Pablo Mari and the return of William Saliba next season could see him struggle to play games.