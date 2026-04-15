Five players miss Arsenal’s training ahead of the Sporting game

Arsenal are set to face Sporting Club in the Champions League in a matter of hours, but concerns are growing over the potential absence of several key players. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive season so far and appear to have one foot in the semi-final, yet they must still complete the task in this decisive home fixture.

Their recent defeat to Bournemouth at the same venue has raised fresh doubts about their consistency. That result could give Sporting renewed belief that they are capable of producing a positive outcome in North London, despite the challenge they face against a strong Arsenal side.

Injury Concerns Before Kick Off

Both teams will be highly motivated to secure victory, knowing what is at stake. Sporting have performed admirably to reach this stage of the competition, but Arsenal will be determined to halt their progress and continue their own journey towards the latter rounds.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Arsenal could be without several important players for the match. Riccardo Calafiori, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Jurrien Timber all missed the club’s most recent training session, casting doubt over their availability.

This development represents a significant concern for Mikel Arteta, as the absence of multiple first-team players could disrupt the team’s balance and overall effectiveness. At such a critical stage of the season, losing key individuals would be far from ideal.

Uncertainty and Possible Rotation

While the situation appears worrying, there remains a possibility that some of these players were rested as part of a precautionary measure. Managing workload is often essential during demanding periods, particularly when fixtures come in quick succession.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty surrounding their fitness leaves Arsenal facing a difficult situation ahead of an important match. Arteta will be hoping that at least some of his key players are available, as their presence could prove decisive.

Supporters will be anxiously awaiting confirmation of the starting line-up, aware that the outcome of the match could hinge on whether Arsenal are able to field their strongest possible team.