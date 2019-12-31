Five players that Arsenal should consider as long term Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal will need a replacement for Mesut Ozil sooner than later.

Arsenal is currently in transition. Years under Arsene Wenger and 18 months under Unai Emery has made the club one of the worse among England’s historical big team.

The Gunners have struggled this season with several of their previously key players underperforming.

Mesut Ozil remains one of the most divisive members of that team and his time is probably coming to an end at the Emirates, either next summer or at the end of his contract the following summer.

These five players are worth considering as a replacement for the German playmaker.

Jack Grealish

Grealish singlehandedly brought Aston Villa back into the Premier League last season and he has been instrumental in their first season back.

Grealish is a creative force that I believe just needs the best players around him on the pitch and he would thrive.

Emiliano Buendia

The Spaniard has been very instrumental for Norwich this season. He was relatively an unknown before the season started but he has provided six assists already this season.

Filip Kostic

Kostic has been one of Germany’s consistent performers in attacking midfielder over the past two seasons.

He notched up 11 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he has seven already this season.

Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto flopped in England, but he has thrived at SS Lazio. He has already provided 11 assists for Lazio this season. He had five last season and shows he is improving.

Papu Gomez

Papu Gomez was the top assist maker in Italy with Atalanta last season. He assisted his teammates on 12 occasions and he has already provided six this season, he could be the best replacement for Ozil.