Five players that Arsenal should consider as long term Mesut Ozil replacement

Arsenal will need a replacement for Mesut Ozil sooner than later.
Arsenal is currently in transition. Years under Arsene Wenger and 18 months under Unai Emery has made the club one of the worse among England’s historical big team.
The Gunners have struggled this season with several of their previously key players underperforming.
Mesut Ozil remains one of the most divisive members of that team and his time is probably coming to an end at the Emirates, either next summer or at the end of his contract the following summer.
These five players are worth considering as a replacement for the German playmaker.
Jack Grealish
Grealish singlehandedly brought Aston Villa back into the Premier League last season and he has been instrumental in their first season back.
Grealish is a creative force that I believe just needs the best players around him on the pitch and he would thrive.
Emiliano Buendia
The Spaniard has been very instrumental for Norwich this season. He was relatively an unknown before the season started but he has provided six assists already this season.
Filip Kostic
Kostic has been one of Germany’s consistent performers in attacking midfielder over the past two seasons.
He notched up 11 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he has seven already this season.
Luis Alberto
Luis Alberto flopped in England, but he has thrived at SS Lazio. He has already provided 11 assists for Lazio this season. He had five last season and shows he is improving.
Papu Gomez
Papu Gomez was the top assist maker in Italy with Atalanta last season. He assisted his teammates on 12 occasions and he has already provided six this season, he could be the best replacement for Ozil.
Lets get real and stay up before talking this stuff.
We are in relegation trouble.
We need players with EPL experience the other players are alright in their league look at PEPE he is not firing yet because he has come from a team that is not in the EPL. How many times do you people want telling we are in trouble so we need players with EPL
After 8 rounds Arsenal was a point off 2nd.
Many fans were saying second was ours for the taking.
This was the team which played the 8th round v Bournemouth on Oct 10th.
Leno
Chambers Socritis Luiz Kolasinac
Guendouzie Xhaka
Pepe Ceballos Saka
Aubameyang.
Subs
Tierney Torrera # AMN Holding Martinez Willock# Martinelli#.
So who did not start this game?
Mustafi Tierney Torreira Ozil and Lacazette.
Who has played a lot since?
Torreira Ozil and Lacazette.
And how has our form been since their reintroduction?
Absolute pants that’s right.
They have the odd decent patch but they are just not cutting it.
And who demanded their reintroduction.
Not Emery anyway.
The fans made the call that’s who.
Be careful what you wish for.
Can any of them play as a central defender?
Wow, after seeing the title, I assumed Ziyech has to be one of them….. and after reading the article, I learnt a couple more, or so, of footballer’s names.
But seriously, Ziyech is the best Özil replacement I can think of. And he even openly admitted he’s a big fan of Özil, I don’t see why we can’t get him if the club means business.
I don’t think Arteta would want to get another no 10 like Ziyech
Arteta just came from Man City which have been successfully employing 4-3-3 formation with two mezzalas and one lone CDM in the middle
I bet Arteta would want players who can play in that system
No need for another no 10, because Arteta might want to use 4-3-3 like Man City. We also already have many players who can play as no 10, such as Ceballos, Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Pepe and Willock
Using a no 10 also forces the team to play with only two midfielders, which can’t cover the gap between our two CBs. If we use 4-3-3 instead, the lone CDM will sit in front of the two CBs and the team will be more combative with three midfielders
We have been using 4-2-3-1 for more than a decade and we got conceded many times, due to that formation vulnerability of quick counter-attacks. Arsenal had better replace Ozil with a lethal and skillful winger, who is hopefully more of a team player than Pepe
I think we need all the planets to be lined up to get a quality central defender, but as usual Uranus only has to be out of sorts and the shit will hit the fan(s)!