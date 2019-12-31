Five players that Arsenal should consider as long term Mesut Ozil replacement

Mesut Ozil

Arsenal will need a replacement for Mesut Ozil sooner than later.

Arsenal is currently in transition. Years under Arsene Wenger and 18 months under Unai Emery has made the club one of the worse among England’s historical big team.

The Gunners have struggled this season with several of their previously key players underperforming.

Mesut Ozil remains one of the most divisive members of that team and his time is probably coming to an end at the Emirates, either next summer or at the end of his contract the following summer.

These five players are worth considering as a replacement for the German playmaker.

Jack Grealish

Grealish singlehandedly brought Aston Villa back into the Premier League last season and he has been instrumental in their first season back.

Grealish is a creative force that I believe just needs the best players around him on the pitch and he would thrive.

Emiliano Buendia

The Spaniard has been very instrumental for Norwich this season. He was relatively an unknown before the season started but he has provided six assists already this season.

Filip Kostic

Kostic has been one of Germany’s consistent performers in attacking midfielder over the past two seasons.

He notched up 11 assists for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and he has seven already this season.

Luis Alberto

Luis Alberto flopped in England, but he has thrived at SS Lazio. He has already provided 11 assists for Lazio this season. He had five last season and shows he is improving.

Papu Gomez

Papu Gomez was the top assist maker in Italy with Atalanta last season. He assisted his teammates on 12 occasions and he has already provided six this season, he could be the best replacement for Ozil.

  1. Neath Gunner
    Neath Gunner

    Lets get real and stay up before talking this stuff.
    We are in relegation trouble.

    Reply
  2. Towny254
    Towny254

    We need players with EPL experience the other players are alright in their league look at PEPE he is not firing yet because he has come from a team that is not in the EPL. How many times do you people want telling we are in trouble so we need players with EPL

    Reply
    1. agu eman
      agu eman

      After 8 rounds Arsenal was a point off 2nd.
      Many fans were saying second was ours for the taking.
      This was the team which played the 8th round v Bournemouth on Oct 10th.
      Leno
      Chambers Socritis Luiz Kolasinac
      Guendouzie Xhaka
      Pepe Ceballos Saka
      Aubameyang.
      Subs
      Tierney Torrera # AMN Holding Martinez Willock# Martinelli#.
      So who did not start this game?
      Mustafi Tierney Torreira Ozil and Lacazette.
      Who has played a lot since?
      Torreira Ozil and Lacazette.
      And how has our form been since their reintroduction?
      Absolute pants that’s right.
      They have the odd decent patch but they are just not cutting it.
      And who demanded their reintroduction.
      Not Emery anyway.
      The fans made the call that’s who.
      Be careful what you wish for.

      Reply
  3. Le Coq Monster
    Le Coq Monster

    Can any of them play as a central defender?

    Reply
  4. AY75
    AY75

    Wow, after seeing the title, I assumed Ziyech has to be one of them….. and after reading the article, I learnt a couple more, or so, of footballer’s names.
    But seriously, Ziyech is the best Özil replacement I can think of. And he even openly admitted he’s a big fan of Özil, I don’t see why we can’t get him if the club means business.

    Reply
    1. gotanidea
      gotanidea

      I don’t think Arteta would want to get another no 10 like Ziyech

      Arteta just came from Man City which have been successfully employing 4-3-3 formation with two mezzalas and one lone CDM in the middle

      I bet Arteta would want players who can play in that system

      Reply
  5. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    No need for another no 10, because Arteta might want to use 4-3-3 like Man City. We also already have many players who can play as no 10, such as Ceballos, Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Pepe and Willock

    Using a no 10 also forces the team to play with only two midfielders, which can’t cover the gap between our two CBs. If we use 4-3-3 instead, the lone CDM will sit in front of the two CBs and the team will be more combative with three midfielders

    We have been using 4-2-3-1 for more than a decade and we got conceded many times, due to that formation vulnerability of quick counter-attacks. Arsenal had better replace Ozil with a lethal and skillful winger, who is hopefully more of a team player than Pepe

    Reply
  6. Le Coq Monster
    Le Coq Monster

    I think we need all the planets to be lined up to get a quality central defender, but as usual Uranus only has to be out of sorts and the shit will hit the fan(s)!

    Reply

