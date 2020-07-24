Five players that Mikel Arteta has shown he can do without and succeed

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is one player that has struggled to get into the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta became our manager.

The Greek defender should be on his way out of Arsenal when the transfer window reopens, but he isn’t the only player that has been out of the team for a long time now and that we have shown that we don’t necessarily need any more.

Mesut Ozil is another player that our recent performances have shown is more of a liability to us than an asset.

The German has been frozen out of the team since the restart and I hope he now considers leaving us in the summer, with some pride.

Matteo Guendouzi has also been axed from the team since our match against Brighton. The Frenchman has hardly impressed Mikel Arteta, even before the restart, and now he has shown that he isn’t that important to the team after all.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been tipped to return to Arsenal and Arteta has even said he liked him, but the Armenian would disrupt our current setup, I reckon that it would be best for him to remain at Roma.

Mohamed Elneny has done well on-loan at Besiktas, and the Egyptian might be considered a solution to our midfield problems.

But he was never impressive when he played for us, and I think that it would be best for him to be sold.

Arsenal has reached the FA Cup final without these players and that alone is all the proof you need to show they simply are not needed.

An article from Ime