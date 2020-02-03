Five positives Arsenal can take from Burnley game

It is not all doom and gloom despite only managing a draw against Burnley.

There are negatives to look at from the game yesterday at Turf Moor and that will be getting covered in another article, however, there were some positives and we should not be ignoring those.

Clean sheet

It does not matter if there was luck involved or the opposition, all that matters is that Arsenal notched up a clean sheet, something that has been almost a mirage on the road. It builds confidence, especially in the defenders and that can only be a good thing.

Shkodran Mustafi

He continues to get better, yes, he is coming from a very low bar but even so, he was the Arsenal man of the match in my opinion and his confidence is growing fast. That is a positive for a team with a notorious sieve of a defence.

Bukayo Saka

Yes, he only played half a game and got a knock but he was excellent for the time he was on the field of play, he is growing in stature all the time and playing Burnley away is never an easy game and he coped just fine. He really is looking our best youngster along with Gabriel Martinelli and will be a permanent feature in the team going forward if he continues his progress. Put it this way, he was missed big time when he went off.

Playing out from the back

Still huge issues and it does make me nervous but they are getting better at it, well, when Leno finally releases the ball that is. They were a lot better yesterday than they have ever been and it shows that whatever Arteta is doing with them is starting to work.

More stamina

The lads kept going right to the end and they improved in the final 15 minutes, they did not run out of gas, they are getting fitter by the day. Just think back to when Arteta first came on board, they were knackered by the end of the game and became leggy, not yesterday.

Conclusion

On their own none of these are especially major but taken together they are starting to build a picture of a team that even when they play badly they do not lose.