Five positives Arsenal can take from Burnley game

It is not all doom and gloom despite only managing a draw against Burnley.
There are negatives to look at from the game yesterday at Turf Moor and that will be getting covered in another article, however, there were some positives and we should not be ignoring those.
Clean sheet
It does not matter if there was luck involved or the opposition, all that matters is that Arsenal notched up a clean sheet, something that has been almost a mirage on the road. It builds confidence, especially in the defenders and that can only be a good thing.
Shkodran Mustafi
He continues to get better, yes, he is coming from a very low bar but even so, he was the Arsenal man of the match in my opinion and his confidence is growing fast. That is a positive for a team with a notorious sieve of a defence.
Bukayo Saka
Yes, he only played half a game and got a knock but he was excellent for the time he was on the field of play, he is growing in stature all the time and playing Burnley away is never an easy game and he coped just fine. He really is looking our best youngster along with Gabriel Martinelli and will be a permanent feature in the team going forward if he continues his progress. Put it this way, he was missed big time when he went off.
Playing out from the back
Still huge issues and it does make me nervous but they are getting better at it, well, when Leno finally releases the ball that is. They were a lot better yesterday than they have ever been and it shows that whatever Arteta is doing with them is starting to work.
More stamina
The lads kept going right to the end and they improved in the final 15 minutes, they did not run out of gas, they are getting fitter by the day. Just think back to when Arteta first came on board, they were knackered by the end of the game and became leggy, not yesterday.
Conclusion
On their own none of these are especially major but taken together they are starting to build a picture of a team that even when they play badly they do not lose.
Yes our defence is definitely better.
Attack seems to be going in the opposite direction sadly
I think that is the problem, Innit. We’re so focused on not conceding goals that we’re not as focused on attacking. Every team in the EPL knows we are not the best at playing out from the back and with continued pressure on our midfield and defence they smell blood. MA is definitely trying to fix the leaking first before anything else!
Innit and GunnerRay, and wasn’t that what every single person was saying should be the fiirst priority?
I cannot recall one single comment that said forget the defence, thats not a problem.
We now have two recognised RB’s – two recognised LB’s – two new CD (one for next season) and another four CD’s playing so much better in five weeks than they did in the last five months.
The achilles heel is this playing out from the back, with Leno being the problem in my view (excellent keeper otherwise).
For me the biggest positives were that MA forced SD to change his game plan, moan to the fourth official about our physical treatment of their forwards and our teamwork and determination throughout the game.
The biggest negative was the failure of our forwards, once again, not to take advantage of the clear cut oppotunities created for them – if they had, the game, as a contest, would have been over by the thirtieth minute.
I wish someone will tell Leno he should stop giving the ball to a player that’s been marked closely by 2 opponents, and why does he always wait till our defenders have been closed down before making the pass. We had only 3 chances throughout the match and out of those 3, Lacazette should have done better with his header, aubamayang should have scored his first chance, and the keeper did well to make himself bigger for aubamayang second chance, those 3 chances was created by Luiz Xhaka and aubamayang, that should tell you that we have a very poor midfield. I read yesterday that our chances created has dropped by 25% since arteta took charge. Arteta should try something new, use ceballos drop Lacazette, I won’t even mind if you start Nketiah ahead of Lacazette, ceballos cannot be worse than Ozil.
I can’t stand that playing out from the back 🙈