Five positives Arsenal can take from win over Everton

Another win and Arsenal keep on getting better under Mikel Arteta.

Not everything was positive despite Arsenal beating Everton 3-2 at the Emirates yesterday, there was the odd negative that Mikel Arteta will no doubt be aware of but a win is a win and I will leave it for others to pick holes in the win.

There was in fact a ton of positives that one could take from the game, I have, however, kept this list to five as I feel that is enough to discuss right now.

Bernd Leno is one of the best keepers in England

On form, I would struggle to name a better keeper right now and that includes Allison at Liverpool and Ederson at Man City. I am not saying Leno is actually better than those two but based on form right now, I would prefer him between the sticks than those two.

Shkodran Mustafi is actually a very good defender

He is playing out of skin right now and his comeback has been remarkable. He has gone from a player that was told to find a new club to almost an automatic starter. It is deserved, he has earned his resurgence and he proved that yet again yesterday.

Bukayo Saka

You just cannot argue with the stats, he is an assist king and has now proven that age is just a number. If he carries on as he id doing then he needs to be offered a new contract and an England call-up. He is showing at the top level that he is good enough.

Mikel Arteta proves yet again how good a manager he is

Some eyebrows were raised before kick-off when Eddie Nketiah started ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac ahead of Saka and that Gabriel Martinelli was not even on the bench. Well, yet again, the result totally vindicated the manager. Arteta is not afraid to make the big decisions, that is now clear as day.

Nicolas Pepe

He may not have been a man of the match but he is clearly adapting to the English game and when you see three Everton players around him you know the fear he is starting to strike into the opposition. He is starting to prove his worth, he is not there yet but the trajectory is upwards.