Five reasons Arsenal taking Jerome Boateng on a free transfer makes perfect sense

There have been many rumours this week linking Arsenal with a move for the Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, and although the ex-Man City star is now 31 years old, I think he could be the perfect solution for Arsenal as a short-term replacement for the injured Calum Chambers.

Here are my reasons for saying this…..

1- First of all, very few people consider 31 to be too old for a central defender, in fact it is thought that experience is an advantage for a cool head in that position.

2- It is also a fact that it wouldn’t take Boateng long to settle in, having already spent a year in the Premier League with Manchester City.

3- Also, despite Chambers injury, Arsenal still have many central defenders on the books, and we will get William Saliba arriving in the summer, and hopefully Chambers will be much closer to recovery as well, so a short-term solution makes perfect sense rather than a young hopeful who may not make the grade.

4- He will be cheap! It has already been revealed that Arsenal have little funds to play with this month, and the latest rumours are saying that we could sign him without a fee as long as we pay his wages. As the Metro reported this morning…

… according to Bild, the German champions would be willing to waive the transfer fee for Boateng if the Gunners paid the 31-year-old’s salary in full. Boateng’s current contract with Bayern expires in 2021 and is worth around €230,000 (£196,000) a week.

5- Although Boateng is considered surplus to requirements at Munich, the fact is that he has already played 15 times for the German giants this season, so he will not need much training to make sure he is at full fitness levels.

So, if you put all those factors together, do you agree that Arsenal signing Boateng makes perfect sense?