Five reasons Arsenal taking Jerome Boateng on a free transfer makes perfect sense

There have been many rumours this week linking Arsenal with a move for the Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, and although the ex-Man City star is now 31 years old, I think he could be the perfect solution for Arsenal as a short-term replacement for the injured Calum Chambers.
Here are my reasons for saying this…..
1- First of all, very few people consider 31 to be too old for a central defender, in fact it is thought that experience is an advantage for a cool head in that position.
2- It is also a fact that it wouldn’t take Boateng long to settle in, having already spent a year in the Premier League with Manchester City.
3- Also, despite Chambers injury, Arsenal still have many central defenders on the books, and we will get William Saliba arriving in the summer, and hopefully Chambers will be much closer to recovery as well, so a short-term solution makes perfect sense rather than a young hopeful who may not make the grade.
4- He will be cheap! It has already been revealed that Arsenal have little funds to play with this month, and the latest rumours are saying that we could sign him without a fee as long as we pay his wages. As the Metro reported this morning…
… according to Bild, the German champions would be willing to waive the transfer fee for Boateng if the Gunners paid the 31-year-old’s salary in full. Boateng’s current contract with Bayern expires in 2021 and is worth around €230,000 (£196,000) a week.
5- Although Boateng is considered surplus to requirements at Munich, the fact is that he has already played 15 times for the German giants this season, so he will not need much training to make sure he is at full fitness levels.
So, if you put all those factors together, do you agree that Arsenal signing Boateng makes perfect sense?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
A sensible article is a rare true gem on this site. I tip my hat to you
Makes sense.
It’s a no for me…reasons being that if he is still that good Bayern won’t be considering letting him go for free.
Secondly I think we already have two defenders that are over 31 or more if am not mistaken, there for I think the club should go all out and sign a defender in their prime…a Nathan Ake or a demiral or even Connor coady/boly would do for me
No, because we already have six healthy CBs
Better gamble on a towering target man, such as Bas Dost, Yussuf Poulsen, Nicolai Mick Jorgensen, Wout Weghorst and Bruno Petkovic
Having a lamp post in the front can vary our attack immediately, if we can’t score in the first sixty minutes
OT:In the 90s Arsenal had player called David Dicks when he was injured the news paper reported that”Arsenal to play without Dicks”the coach was upset and the news paper changed the story to”Arsenal to play with dicks out”a record number number of women attended that Match. #factsfile.
At the risk of sounding negative I think Arsenal fans need to realise that Bellerin,Holding and Chambers have had serious knee surgery. They may never be the same again. That is why whispers are heard saying that the club are unsure as to Bellerin’s prospects. If this is true then we do need to add some young top class defenders over the next few months to go with Saliba. Let us hope he is as good as we think.
Sign Boateng on loan makes perfect sense he’s a veteran defender,though his wages are quite high we’ve never offered that for a defender.The situation though is dire he can be loaned to steady the ship for the rest of the season as we look for a young proper defender to partner saliba for the long term.
I would make Demiral my number 1 choice, higher than Upamencano.
Guy is a beast and more likely to be available due to Juve’s CB stocks. He will also be cheaper.
He would suit the premier league as well in my opinion. Him and Saliba for the next decade….drool