Five reasons why Arsenal can still win the Premier League

As things stand right now Manchester City is likely to be crowned Premier League champions once again but there are multiple reasons why Arsenal should not give up just yet.

Here are five reasons why Arsenal fans should remain hopeful despite the current situation.

City are capable of dropping points

When the Citizens beat us at the Emirates much was made of that result yet in the very next game Pep Guardiola’s men could only draw against relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Fixture congestion

Do not underestimate fixture congestion, Guardiola is not really in a position to put out a B side in any of their remaining games and that could see them falter.

Complacency

Listening to some of their players, Kyle Walker for example, you would think they have already won the title, that sort of attitude can be a winner’s mindset or just complacency and complacency can be deadly.

Pressure

Yes, City have thrived on pressure in the past and seen off Liverpool but even the best teams can succumb to pressure and as long as Arsenal keeps on winning the pressure will remain.

Tough final three games

Man City final three Premier League games are against Chelsea at home and away to Brighton and Brentford.

You can take it to the bank that no matter how poor Chelsea have been they will be up for the City game and both Brighton and Brentford could be fighting for a European spot and those final two games are away from home.

Just Arsenal Opinion

I accept it will be difficult and the above points may be a bit of a stretch but this is football and the one thing about football is that anything can happen.

