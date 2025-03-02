Five reasons why Dusan Vlahovic could be the perfect fit for Arsenal

As Arsenal continues to push for success, the addition of the Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be the final piece of the puzzle. Here are five reasons why the Serbian forward would be the perfect signing for the Gunners:

Proven Goal-Scoring Record

Vlahovic has demonstrated his clinical finishing ability, netting 42 goals in 95 Serie A games for Juventus. His almost one-in-two strike rate would provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s attack, which has seen a decrease in goals per match compared to last season.

Ideal Age and Potential

At 25 years old, Vlahovic is entering his prime years as a striker. He has already shown immense potential and still has room for growth, making him a valuable long-term investment for Arsenal’s future.

Affordable Transfer Fee

With Vlahovic’s contract set to expire in 2026, Juventus may be willing to sell him for a reasonable price to avoid losing him on a free transfer. Reports suggest he could be available for as little as £50 million, which represents excellent value in today’s market.

Tactical Fit

While some may argue that Vlahovic doesn’t fit Arsenal’s style of play, his recent performances suggest otherwise. His improved link-up play and ability to hold up the ball could complement Arsenal’s attacking midfielders and wingers perfectly.

Competition and Depth

The addition of Vlahovic would provide much-needed competition for Kai Havertz and offer depth in the striker position, especially considering Gabriel Jesus’s recent injury struggles. This competition could drive both players to new heights and give manager Mikel Arteta more tactical flexibility.

As Arsenal continues to monitor Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus, the potential for a summer move grows stronger. With his contract negotiations stalling and Juventus potentially looking to cash in, the time may be right for Arsenal to secure the services of one of Europe’s most promising strikers.

The Gunners have shown “concrete interest” in Vlahovic, and with good reason. His addition could be the catalyst that propels Arsenal to the next level in their quest for domestic and European success. As the summer transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on whether Arsenal can seal the deal for this talented Serbian forward.