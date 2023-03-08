Five reasons why I think Arsenal are still on course for the EPL title

Who doesn’t know that Arsenal has been at the top of the world’s most challenging league since the season began, only relinquishing the top position for a few days.

A quick glance at the last two seasons makes it obvious that no one anticipated that Arsenal would compete for the EPL title this year. Arsenal have been soaring this season thanks to a few more incomings and outgoings, as well as Arteta’s maturation as a Premier League manager. The Spaniard has constructed a ship that will not sink like the famous Titanic. Indulge me as I take you through some reasons why Arsenal might just be the newest champions in town come May 28th.

1.Squad depth

Believe it or not, Arteta has had at least 2 players per position this season; it is just that at one point he wasn’t keen on rotating, but he has opted to recently, and it has worked. This season, Arsenal has been boosted by a strong bench. Players like Smith-Rowe (who is just making his comeback from a long-term injury), Trossard, Jorginho, Reiss Nelson, Holding, Tierney, and Tomiyásu are all quality players who could all play for the English top clubs.

2. Luck with injuries

Injuries haven’t hit Arsenal as hard as they did last season. This season, Arteta seems to have the perfect answer for every injury.

This season, even the injury-prone Partey has been available for most of the games. But even so, he and Jesus, who are key to Arsenal’s project, have missed games due to injury, but Arsenal have continued to perform.

3. Gabriel Jesus’ comeback

It’s been “confirmed” that Gabriel Jesus is back. Considering how revolutionary the 25-year-old was for Arsenal before his injury, there is no way we can take his return lightly. Jesus has a way of unlocking Arsenal’s attack; he positively influences Saka and Martinelli’s games.

The Brazilian has missed the last 13 games, and everyone thought Arsenal would be in chaos during this period, but Nketiah has superbly deputised in his absence, and now even Trossard has done so in Nketiah’s absence. But now he is back to finish what he started.

4.Consistency

Arsenal, Barcelona, and Napoli are the three perfect examples of teams that have been consistent this league campaign. A team needs to be consistent to sustain a title push, and Arsenal has been just that this time around, even though a few weeks ago they had trying times (losing to Everton, then drawing with Brentford, and then losing to Manchester City), but they got over this poor run with win after win.

5. The Emirates Became A Fortress

The Emirates has been a fortress for the Arsenal team this season, driven by a wonderful atmosphere from the fans. The fans have been with Arsenal through and through. Case in point: even after going down 2-0 to Bournemouth, they didn’t stop pushing the team. They’ve pushed Arteta’s boys to make unbelievable comebacks, and long may they continue finding their voices. At the Emirates, only Manchester City has luckily managed a league win over Arsenal this term.

Ultimately, should Arsenal win their next three fixtures and maintain a five-point lead until mid-April, then I think the title will be theirs to lose.

Sam P

