Five Reasons why Moussa Diaby should be Arsenal’s next transfer target

Five Solid Reasons Why Arsenal Should Pursue Moussa Diaby this Summer

Dynamic Attacking Threat:

Moussa Diaby has showcased exceptional attacking prowess throughout the season, scoring twelve non-penalty goals and providing sixteen assists. His ability to play in multiple positions, predominantly as a right-winger, would significantly enhance Arsenal’s attacking options.

Diaby’s agility, speed, and intelligent movement would bring a new dimension to the Gunners’ frontline. He would also provide a good option from the bench, when Mikel Arteta needs fresh legs.

Moussa Diaby will be a great signing for Arsenal such a underrated player pic.twitter.com/Imzvx3kdEv — JM🇨🇬 (@jm_bxndz) June 16, 2023

Versatility and Tactical Flexibility:

The winger’s versatility in playing across the front line aligns well with the Gunners’ fluid and dynamic style of play. He excels in rotating positions and occupying spaces, offering a constant threat to the opposition’s defense.

With his adaptability, Diaby can seamlessly integrate into different formations and provide tactical flexibility to Arteta’s attacking approach.

🚨 Arsenal have moved in recent weeks and are now in pole position to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby. Reports, @Lequipe. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HVGqh03H6L — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) June 16, 2023

Youth and Potential:

At just 23 years old, Diaby represents a promising talent with ample room for development. He has already shown significant improvement under Gerardo Seoane’s guidance at Bayer Leverkusen. Signing the Frenchman would not only strengthen Arsenal’s current squad but also provide a long-term investment with the potential for further growth and contribution to the team.

Transition and Counter-Attacking Threat:

Arsenal’s style of play often emphasizes swift transitions and counterattacks. Diaby’s ability to anticipate spaces, make intelligent runs, and exploit gaps in the opponent’s defense aligns perfectly with the Gunners’ philosophy. His pace and directness in attacking transitions would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s offensive capabilities.

Xavi Simons vs Moussa Diaby. Stat similarities btwn these 2 is incredible. Both can play LW, RW, AM, & ST. Arsenal looking at both. pic.twitter.com/0qDLtkH9by — Good-Vibes-Arsenal (@ArsenalSensible) June 26, 2023

Bundesliga Experience:

The 23yo’s experience in the German league has honed his skills and exposed him to a competitive and high-intensity league. This experience would enable him to adapt quickly to the Premier League and contribute effectively from the start. Diaby’s exposure to a different footballing culture would also bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the North London outfit’s squad.

Would you like to see the French winger at the Emirates Stadium next season?

Drop down your thoughts below in the comments section below!

Connect with the writer: Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…