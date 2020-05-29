Five reasons why Ryan Fraser would be a great signing for Arsenal

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder, Ryan Fraser as he nears the end of his current deal with the Cherries.

The former Aberdeen man was a target of Arsenal before the Gunners landed Nicolas Pepe in the summer and he remains a target now that he would cost nothing.

Fans have been divided over signing him and I think that he would be just perfect for us. Here are my reasons.

He is a left winger and would add balance and depth

Arsenal signed Pepe in the summer, but the Ivorian only plays on the right-wing, which isn’t a bad thing.

However, for the purpose of squad depth, Arsenal needs to sign another winger to play on the left, which makes signing Fraser the right thing to do.

He would free up Aubameyang if he stays to play in the middle

Arsenal have had to play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left side of their attack this season as Mikel Arteta looks to get the best out of that position.

That decision also shows that Arsenal doesn’t have a player who can fill in at that position for them.

Signing Fraser would help us get a solid player in that position while Aubameyang can now focus on being a centre forward.

He is unlikely to demand a stupid wage

Fraser isn’t coming from another European league or from a top-six Premier League team and this means that he would likely not be on a ridiculously high salary.

Should we make a move for him, he would likely save us some money compared to signing another player with his capabilities who is already earning a high salary.

Fraser is still young at 26 and not yet at his peak

The Scotsman is still quite young, and that is a good thing because it would help Arteta develop his game further.

At the age of 26, he is still yet to reach the peak of his career and it would be a good thing if he joins us now because we would enjoy his best years.

He is actually a good player as his assist record proves

If Bournemouth had the chance, they wouldn’t want to lose Fraser because he is actually one of their most productive players.

The winger has just four assists and a goal in 26 Premier League games this season, however; he scored seven goals and provided fourteen assists in 38 league games last season.