Five-star Arsenal shoot down Burnley to stay close to Liverpool

Arsenal secured a 5-0 win against Burnley this afternoon, staying two points behind Liverpool and keeping their title hopes alive. The Gunners had scored nine goals in their previous two games before the match against the Clarets and started the game with full intent. They took the lead just four minutes into the match, marking yet another fast start from the lads, who cannot be stopped at the moment.

Burnley continued to struggle and received more yellow cards than clear-cut chances before Arsenal doubled their lead through a Bukayo Saka penalty. It was the perfect first half for Mikel Arteta’s men, who went into the break having to do very little defending against Burnley.

Two minutes after the restart, starboy Saka extended Arsenal’s lead with a delicious strike into the top corner. Burnley’s main attacking threat was Datro Fofana, who posed problems for Gabriel and William Saliba on some occasions with his physicality and speed, but Burnley did not look like the hosts.

The Clarets soon conceded a fourth from a well-worked Arsenal move finished off by Leandro Trossard. Despite substituting Saka, Trossard, and Ben White, Arsenal continued to dominate, and Kai Havertz put the icing on the cake with a fifth for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Arsenal won yet another game on the road in emphatic fashion, making Liverpool and Manchester City aware that this will be a very tight title race.