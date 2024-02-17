Five-star Arsenal shoot down Burnley to stay close to Liverpool

Arsenal secured a 5-0 win against Burnley this afternoon, staying two points behind Liverpool and keeping their title hopes alive. The Gunners had scored nine goals in their previous two games before the match against the Clarets and started the game with full intent. They took the lead just four minutes into the match, marking yet another fast start from the lads, who cannot be stopped at the moment.
Burnley continued to struggle and received more yellow cards than clear-cut chances before Arsenal doubled their lead through a Bukayo Saka penalty. It was the perfect first half for Mikel Arteta’s men, who went into the break having to do very little defending against Burnley.
Two minutes after the restart, starboy Saka extended Arsenal’s lead with a delicious strike into the top corner. Burnley’s main attacking threat was Datro Fofana, who posed problems for Gabriel and William Saliba on some occasions with his physicality and speed, but Burnley did not look like the hosts.
The Clarets soon conceded a fourth from a well-worked Arsenal move finished off by Leandro Trossard. Despite substituting Saka, Trossard, and Ben White, Arsenal continued to dominate, and Kai Havertz put the icing on the cake with a fifth for Mikel Arteta’s men.
Arsenal won yet another game on the road in emphatic fashion, making Liverpool and Manchester City aware that this will be a very tight title race.
Our captain, the star boy and Havertz were brilliant today. As predicted, Arteta’s 3-2-4-1 tactic is very effective in away games and Porto would likely become its next victim because they have to attack us
And Spuds just lost at their own turf
Who are those 2 at the base of the midfield: …Rice and ???
Who is the solitary 1 upfront ???
Looks like you made up this 3241 formation in your head
Why consider spurs when we have bigger target. Think big and our competitors should be of the highest rank. Good time to be Arsenal fan, but there is a concern that winning 5-0 still gives us only 3 points and any slip of points in the games ahead will undo all these emphatic points. So, its just 3 points and hope we can show this proficiency against mancity and topple them in table and same for champions league games.
I guess he meant white tucking into midfield but it’s only something that began halfway through the hammers game and it’s in flux throughout. White tucks in so Ode can stay in the dangerous pockets but Saka also drifts inside when the ball is more advanced. I think arsenal under arteta transcend static formations.
White played inverted-RB by cutting inside to help Rice in deep midfield area and Trossard played false nine
Is Saka world class?
The Boy is fully appreciated honestly
Not
That debate is so silly it’s not worth referencing. Saka has more GA than Ronaldo in the same prem games and Ronaldo started older. The fact people throw Rodrygo and Vini in the mix despite their stat deficiencies because they play for Real and have in Vini’s case finally hit form is so stupid.
For context, Rodrygo’s best season was 9 goals in the league,
8 assits.
Fun fact that was true before today Havertz has the highest points per game of any player in the squad. Not bad.
2 consecutive away matches won by 0-6 and 0-5..
Has that EVER happened to Arsenal..?!
I’m on cloud 9.. Or cloud 11..
Freeing Odegaard has made such a huge difference. When he gets the ball in that inside right position and has 3 yards in front of him, he’s the best in the business.
Agree, if we can tactically keep him free we’re winning.
Hehe today Ben White was discovered, his usual tactic of blocking the goalkeeper during set-pieces was not tolerated 😅 We won though, another goal fest! We are quickly building up our fear factor and teams are beginning to respect us.
Emphatic win by the lads, I hazard a guess that Saka and Arteta may be clinching the premier League player and manager of the month respectfully
Respectively