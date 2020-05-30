Five things I’m looking forward to ahead of Manchester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal is set to play their rescheduled game against Manchester City on the 17th of next month.

Some fans are worried that our first game back is too tough, but I am excited and quite optimistic that Mikel Arteta will produce some magic, here is what I am looking forward to seeing in the game.

Aubameyang scoring

Aubameyang is the second top scorer in the league this season and he won the last Golden Boot in the competition.

We might not have him on our side next season, but I’m happy with what he has done for us and I do expect him to get a goal in that game.

Pablo Mari starting again

Mari made a promising start to his Arsenal career just before football competitions were suspended.

I think Arteta also enjoyed watching him, and I expect the Spaniard to trust him to start again. I hope he helps us keep another clean sheet.

Arsenal showing Manchester City that they are a different team

The last time we faced Manchester City, we were a poor team and Pep Guardiola’s side ripped us apart at the Emirates.

We haven’t lost a domestic game this year and I expect our players to maintain that when we face City.

I look forward to the boys playing Manchester City in a manner that would send every other team a message that Arsenal is a very different team now.

Bukayo Saka playing further forward

Arsenal has had to use Saka as a left-back for much of this year because of injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

However, with the duo back from injury, I am hoping to see Saka played in a left-wing position with Aubameyang in the middle.

Kieran Tierney having a fine game

Arteta has enjoyed training Kieran Tierney, and I am positive that the Spaniard is looking forward to fielding him in an actual match.

I enjoyed watching Tierney played for Celtic but he hasn’t really had a consistent game in an Arsenal shirt.

I am hoping that he will show Manchester City what he is really capable of.

An article from Ime