Five things that Mikel Arteta has to do differently next season

Arsenal has had a torrid campaign in Mikel Arteta’s first full season at the helm and the Spaniard is lucky to be getting another year as their manager.

He has been well backed, compared to Unai Emery whose Arsenal team seemed to have done better but didn’t win a trophy.

Those looking for value in soccer betting would have done well out of Arteta winning last season’s FA Cup but not so much this season.

Arteta remains a rookie manager, but the Arsenal board appear to believe they will be better off sticking with the Spaniard in the long term.

Next season will be an important one and Arteta has to get it right, otherwise, he could lose his job.

In this article, I point out five things Arteta can do to make things better for his team next season and possibly save his job.

Buy the missing pieces of his team

Arsenal is still “rebuilding” their team and Arteta has had three transfer windows, yet he is yet to finish “building”.

The current Arsenal team isn’t a bad one and only a few positions need to be strengthened.

Instead of trying to buy every exciting player in the summer, he needs to draw up a list of positions in his team that needs to be strengthened and buy the players who fit in.

Play to the strength of his strikers

Arsenal has some of the Premier League’s best strikers, but they are struggling to score the goals that the team needs.

Every player has his strengths and weaknesses and playing to their strength is the best way to get them performing well.

It is good for goals to flow from several places in a team, but Arteta has to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scoring regularly by setting his team up to play to their strengths.

Find a permanent position for Saka

Bukayo Saka has served Arsenal well and his versatility is one benefit that he brings to the team.

However, the Englishman is going to have more impact if he masters one position.

Arteta needs to find where he functions best and keep him there instead of using him in many different positions.

Make Smith Rowe our number 10

Emile Smith Rowe has come into the Arsenal team and delivered. For someone so young, there is certainly more to come from him.

Now is the best time to build the team around the Englishman and Arteta should trust him to replace the departing Martin Odegaard.

Find a winning starting XI and stick with it

Arteta has tinkered with his team selections for much of this season, but he cannot afford to continue that way next season.

He has used different combinations and injuries have also forced him to make changes.

However, he needs to finally discover his best first XI and players who would replace any member of the team that misses a match.

This will help his players develop an understanding among themselves.