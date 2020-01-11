Five things we can take from Arsenal’s draw with Crystal Palace

Arsenal dropped points yet again in their Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

That was Mikel Arteta’s second consecutive away draw as Arsenal manager and it seems this Arsenal team still can’t buy an away win, here are five things we learnt from the game.

A good start is becoming a habit

One of the bad habits Arsenal had under Unai Emery was their slow start to games. However, under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners seem to start the game more proactively and that continued here.

Until Palace scored, Arsenal controlled every bit of the game and made sure they were in charge from the kick off.

Arsenal still needs to learn to kill games off

The Gunners went into the lead in this game and should have dictated it from then on, but they seemed to relax and allowed Palace to get into the game.

The Eagles finally got their equalizer and the inability to kill the game off was costly for Arsenal.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s red card is a big test for Mikel Arteta

After scoring the opener, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was red-carded. I am eager to see how Arteta will get goals without the Gabonese attacker and that is now arguably his biggest challenge to date.

There is Martinelli though, so not all his doom and gloom.

Many Arsenal players don’t turn up in away games

One habit that most people would have noticed about Alexandre Lacazette is that the Frenchman is always on his best form when he plays at the Emirates.

This has been the case for quite a few of Mikel Arteta’s squad, they tend to run away from responsibility when not at home and Arteta has to fix that soon. Not enough of them are taking on their share in away games.

We are on the right track under Mikel Arteta

Points may have been dropped in this game, but I believe we’re on the right track under the Spaniard.

The lads were down to ten men and yet could have still won the game. That in itself is a huge improvement.