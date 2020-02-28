Five Twitter words from Gary Lineker accurately reflects Arsenal loss to Olympiacos

Gary Lineker tweet was brutal but a just reflection of Arsenal’s performance against Olympiacos.

Gary Lineker has joined several football fans and observers to express their shock at the manner in which Arsenal was eliminated from the Europa League.

The Gunners took a first leg 1-0 lead into their return leg at the Emirates. Most fans and pundits expected the Gunners to finish off their Greek visitors, but they came with a game plan and just seemed to want it more.

They took the game to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s side crumbled under pressure from their visitors.

It was a shocking result that most people never expected and Gary Lineker took to Twitter to express how he felt about the game.

The former Leicester City striker tweeted just five words, to sum up his feelings about the Gunners’ exit.

He Tweeted: “Blimey. Absolute shocker for @Arsenal.”

His view will no doubt be shared by most Arsenal fans who have watched their team win the previous three games they had played on the bounce.

Arsenal will now look to get into a good position ahead of next season and the FA Cup also presents them with the chance to win a trophy before this season ends.

Arsenal has less than ten points between them and the top four, but a top-five finish would do just fine.