Five-year deal agreed as Xhaka nears €20M Arsenal exit

Granit Xhaka is claimed to have agreed a five-year deal with Roma ahead of his proposed Arsenal exit.

Jose Mourinho appears to be closing in on his first signing as new coach of AS Roma in the shape of the Swiss midfielder.

Xhaka’s time in North London hasn’t been ideal, with him being crowned as captain only to be relinquished of his duties after a major fallout with the fans.

The 28 year-old now looks set to leave the club ahead of the upcoming European Championships, with Roma claimed to be closing in on a deal worth up to €20 Million.

Granit Xhaka has agreed a five year contract with Roma. Fee is expected to be in the region of €18-20m. He’ll become a Roma player very soon. 🔴 #AFC — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 10, 2021

Dani Ceballos is also set to depart the club to return to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell, which will leave us a little short of options in the middle of the park, but Joe Willock could well return to the club to stake a claim for regular playing time.

The English midfielder set a record for youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches, before scoring in the next game to take a further record also.

Should Willock get the nod to start the season alongside Thomas Partey? Who else should we be looking at to replace Xhaka?

Patrick