“Five years contract on the table” Romano says Arsenal is close to a deal with star player

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal is working on tying down Emile Smith Rowe’s long-term future to the club.

The Englishman has been an impressive member of the Arsenal squad since he was promoted to the first team.

He has joined Bukayo Saka to become another top star produced from the club’s system.

Smith Rowe has been so good that Arsenal hasn’t missed Mesut Ozil whom they allowed to leave in the last transfer window.

The Gunners know that teams will watch his development from afar and they are keen to see that he commits his future to the club for the long term.

Romano says talks are ongoing for him to extend his stay with them for the next five years.

He says they have been working on the new deal since March and they remain optimistic that he will agree to the terms of their offer soon.

He tweeted: “Arsenal are working since March to extend Emile Smith-Rowe’s contract, there’s ‘optimism’ to complete the agreement soon. The player is happy and open to stay – five years contract on the table.”

The midfielder has played 18 league games for the Gunners this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists.